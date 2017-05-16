 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Solutions Squad Inc Named One of 2017 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®

 
 
tech_elite_250_2017
tech_elite_250_2017
 
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Solutions Squad Inc Named One of 2017 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®

Tech Elite 250 list recognizes IT solution providers with deep technical expertise and premier certifications

Hollywood, Florida - Solutions Squad Inc, Taking IT to the next level, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Solutions Squad Inc to its 2017 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have obtained these elite designations— which enable solution providers to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

Solutions Squad Inc provides a range of customizable IT offerings including Managed IT Services, Cloud IT, Repairs, Networks, Servers, IT Security, Infrastructure, and Business continuity & disaster recovery.

"This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boast some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers," said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. "They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—the CRN Tech Elite 250."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.crn.com/techelite250.

Follow The Channel Company:Twitter (https://twitter.com/TheChannelCo), LinkedIn and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TheChannelCompany?fref=ts)

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @SolutionsSquad  to @CRN 2017 Tech Elite 250 list #CRNTechElite250 www.crn.com/techelite250

About Solutions Squad Inc (https://www.solutionssquad.com/)

Solutions Squad Inc is a privately-owned, leading IT company that has been providing managed IT solutions for small & mid-size businesses in South Florida since 2005. Solutions Squad Inc has combined its technical and business insights to create a customized set of service offerings as unique as the organizations they were created for. Their approach to "Taking IT to the next level" has been instrumental in taking their clients' businesses to the next level.

Follow Solutions Squad Inc:Twitter (https://twitter.com/solutionssquad), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solutions-squad-inc) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/solutionssquad)

Solutions Squad Inc

3389 Sheridan Street

Suite 498

Hollywood, Florida 33021

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

(508) 416-1195

mturpin@thechannelco.com
