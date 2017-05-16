News By Tag
Solutions Squad Inc Named One of 2017 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®
Tech Elite 250 list recognizes IT solution providers with deep technical expertise and premier certifications
Hollywood, Florida - Solutions Squad Inc, Taking IT to the next level, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Solutions Squad Inc to its 2017 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.
To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have obtained these elite designations—
Solutions Squad Inc provides a range of customizable IT offerings including Managed IT Services, Cloud IT, Repairs, Networks, Servers, IT Security, Infrastructure, and Business continuity & disaster recovery.
"This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boast some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers," said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. "They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—
About Solutions Squad Inc (https://www.solutionssquad.com/)
Solutions Squad Inc is a privately-owned, leading IT company that has been providing managed IT solutions for small & mid-size businesses in South Florida since 2005. Solutions Squad Inc has combined its technical and business insights to create a customized set of service offerings as unique as the organizations they were created for. Their approach to "Taking IT to the next level" has been instrumental in taking their clients' businesses to the next level.
Solutions Squad Inc
3389 Sheridan Street
Suite 498
Hollywood, Florida 33021
About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Melanie Turpin
The Channel Company
(508) 416-1195
mturpin@thechannelco.com
