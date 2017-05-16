News By Tag
Arthur Murray Dance Studio to Host 'Our Local Dancing with the Stars' Event
Featuring local public figures including Flagler County Commissioner Nate McLaughlin, the event will take place May 27 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Italian American Club in Palm Coast. Tickets are $55 per person and the first 50 people to register will receive a free dance lesson at the studio.
"We are thrilled to be celebrating our first anniversary in such a big way, involving our community," said Magdalena. "We can't wait to showcase our own dancers' talents while also highlighting the talents of our public figures."
The Arthur Murray Center's instructors are certified to teach ballroom, Latin, swing, salsa, tango, and country western dance, and more. They also prepare couples and wedding parties for wedding dances. Dance programs are customized to fit individual needs, schedule and budget. All ages, singles, and couples are welcome to learn.
The owners also offer dancing demonstrations to groups and organizations throughout the community for special events.
The Arthur Murray Dance Studio is owned by Magdalena Ivanov and her husband Alexander Ivanov. Magdalena was managing and supervising multiple dance studios in New York City, Philadelphia and Jacksonville prior to opening the studio in Palm Coast. The studio is located at 160 Cypress Point Pkwy Ste A214, in Palm Coast and are open Monday through Friday 12:00pm until 9:00pm and Saturday's from 12:00pm until 4:00pm.
To register for 'Our Local Dancing with the Stars,' contact 386-225-4660, or reach the studio online at http://www.dancelessonspalmcoast.com or www.facebook.com/
About Magdalena Ivanov
Magdalena began her dancing journey at the age of seven in Poland, where she quickly discovered her love and passion for it. Today, her extensive dance background includes expertise, as a professional instructor and competitor, in the four primary ballroom styles: American Smooth, American Rhythm, International Standard and International Latin. She is a well-recognized manager, professional dancer and coach, with 20 years of experience in the dance studio business. Magdalena is a National Open Professional American Smooth Champion, and is certified by Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing and Arthur Murray International Dance Studios. She has appeared in promotional ads for "Dancing with the Stars", and has been a finalist on TV's "America's Ballroom Challenge." She is a certified speaker, coach and trainer from the John Maxwell Team.
Arthur Murray Dance Center of Palm Coast is focused on students and their needs, and instructors are trained and certified as teachers, not just dancers. They have patient and skilled professionals who tailor and personalize lessons to perfectly fit a student's needs.
About Arthur Murray Dance Centers
As America's second oldest franchise organization, Arthur Murray International, Inc. is known around the world as a prominent entertainment company with franchises located throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Middle-East, Japan, Africa and Australia. Today, the Arthur Murray franchised Dance Studios continue a tradition of more than 100 years in teaching the world to dance. The history of the Arthur Murray Franchised Dance Studios began in 1912 with a man named Arthur Murray, an American symbol of entrepreneurial success and social dancing. In March of 1920, using students from Georgia Tech, Murray arranged to have music transmitted to a group of his dance students a few miles away. This was the world's first radio broadcast of live dance music for dancing.
Arthur Murray dance teachers can be found not only in the studios, but on the movies sets in Hollywood; backstage on Broadway; and partnership with major entertainers to promote the music that the world dances to. Whenever a movie involves dance, it's good bet that AMII has been involved in some way, shape or form. Such movies as Dirty Dancing, Dirty Dancing II, Dance with Me, Beautician and the Beast, Flash Dance, An American President, True Lies, Saturday Night Fever and Scent of a Woman are some of the films which have used Arthur Murray instructors to either teach a dance to the stars and/or dance in the film.
The Arthur Murray Franchised Dance Studio's name appears regularly in major national magazines that include Vogue, Martha Stewart Wedding, Smithsonian, Sport Illustrated, Woman's Day and more.
Arthur Murray International's commitment to dance goes even further, with senior management heavily involved in the world of professional and amateur competitive dance, known as Dance Sport. Many of Arthur Murray's officials have contributed to bringing competitive ballroom to the forefront as an Olympic Sport. Currently there are approximately 280 Arthur Murray Franchised Dance Studios worldwide.
Contact
Magdalena Ivanov
***@dancelessonspalmcoast.com
