Corp Amman Hotel Rolls Out Special Offers for Spectacular Ramadan Evenings
Experience the true spirit of Ramadan at Corp Amman Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding
Nizam Bou Antoun, General Manager of Corp Amman Hotel, said, "Ramadan is the time for giving and sharing. It is the time for families to come together and enjoy the blessings of the month. Arabian hospitality is the very essence of our being. Our award-winning culinary team has created absolutely delectable menus with a lavish spread of traditional Arabic delicacies and popular international dishes. Our objective is to offer guests the perfect atmosphere to dine, relax and be entertained long into the Ramadan nights".
Lavish Iftar Buffet
JD 19 per person
With Live Ramadan Entertainment at The Boulevard restaurant (Oud: Munir Mohammad)
Join us for Sahra from 9pm - 2am at the
MOOD rooftop outdoor terrace and restaurant
Special Group Price and Offer
Book a table for 10 and pay for only 9 persons
Children below 6 years dine free & those from 6 & 12 years enjoy 50% discount
About Corp Amman Hotel
Corp Amman Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, is a 4-star property featuring 108 elegantly appointed rooms and suites equipped with the finest facilities. Designed to be one of the city's prestigious addresses, the hotel boasts three multi-functional meeting rooms and a spectacular ballroom equipped with the latest technology and facilities. Diners too have an excellent choice of restaurants with the hotel's culinary team offering an extensive selection of regional and international flavours. One may opt for all-day-dining restaurant 'The Boulevard' or the roof-top Lebanese restaurant 'Mood'. 'Snug' lobby lounge is ideal for tasty nibbles and refreshing cold and hot drinks. For relaxation, the hotel offers a trendy fitness centre 'Orange' where you can enjoy an invigorating workout followed by a pampering soak in the temperature controlled outdoor swimming pool or indulge in tranquil spa treatments.
For more information about the hotel please visit www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 6975146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971506975146
pressrelease@
