Notion Press Publishes 'Who Killed Kasheer?': An Emotional Description Of A Conflict-Torn Region

Contact

Notion Press, Chetpet, Chennai

***@notionpress.com Notion Press, Chetpet, Chennai

End

-- Ruhail Khan is a top management professional and an industry thought leader. Although he considers himself a work in progress, his writing is definitely impeccable and is an emotional journey for the reader. Published by Notion Press,is an emotive story of a conflict-torn region.This book is a collection of poems which encapsulates the quandary surrounding Kashmir as a realm and the existential crisis that Kashmiris experience. It is an honest account, written from the heart, reflecting not just the beauty, history, politics and culture of the region, but even the turmoil that Kashmir has competed with till today. Bound within its pages, the author has intertwined emotions like loss, pain, torture and misery with some of the aspirations, hopes and dreams that are recurrent among the Kashmiri people who do not necessarily share the same demographics.is a product of love and pain, wherein each and every poem talks about numerous life-altering events and experiences that those within the borders of Kashmir have witnessed over the years. Khan describes that freedom is an illusion in these parts and that choices are usually thrust upon them, which they are forced to adapt. Some of these poems outline the origin, progression and exploitation of the Kashmiri populace. While some poems describe the struggle and suffering woman experience, others narrate how commoners devote themselves to inspire people to achieve. The beauty of this magnificent region is recognised subtly through the author's words, laced with suffering and intimacy, hence making this collection one of its kind. It talks about courage, sacrifice and hope – things that are imbibed in everything Kashmir.Khan has a growing appetite for writing, which can be comprehended from this beautifully written book. He is an avid reader, and has an insatiable thirst for outdoor activities. Whenever he is able to find time in his hectic schedule, he spends his time trekking, travelling and fulfilling his diverse socio-cultural obligations. Apart from this, his interest lies in areas like philosophy, world history and psychology, but nothing fills his heart with joy like spending time with his family!When asked what his book will offer readers, he smiled and said, "It will hold their heart, mind and soul in rapture, as they embark on an unprecedented journey of discovery. I think everyone has something to gain from this book. Also they are sure to fall in love with Kashmir!"This book is sure to evoke many emotions in the reader and take them on an emotional rollercoaster. Available on Amazon, Notion Press store and other e-commerce portals, this book is a delight to read. It doesn't matter if you are a Kashmiri or not, this book is a must-read; you are sure to fall in love with the region, and understand what Kashmir is all about.At a time where much is being written about and discussed on how the culture of reading has been on the decline in the last two decades since the Internet, and traditional means of storytelling feared to be falling in prominence, a group of enterprising individuals realized that this fear was actually baseless; because as they saw it, more people were now craving to write, to tell stories and make their own voices heard, but unaware of how to go about it. The result of that exciting realization is what has manifested and grown into Notion Press today.Launched in January, 2012, Notion Press offers various high-quality publishing, book printing and distribution options to both authors and publishers from around the world. Notion Press is a launch pad for writers from India to publish and sell paperback or hardbound books and eBooks around the world. Authors are mentored by a team of publishing and book marketing experts who assist them in every step of the publishing process. Now, being a published author is no longer a distant dream for anyone bitten by the literary bug and eager to narrate their stories.