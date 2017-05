Stevie Wonder and Benjamin Chavis Set to Speak at Conference of Peace in Minneapolis

Press Conference is scheduled for today 5/31 at 11:30 am at New Salem Church locate at 2507 Bryant Avenue North, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

-- A group of national community leaders are holding an official press conference today on 5/31 in the city of Minneapolis to announce their plans to join forces on a national campaign for the purpose of combatting against youth and adult violence in inner cities and challenged communities throughout the United States of America starting in Minneapolis.The coalition of community leaders across the country is united to present a conference to address these issues. Their official event, "A Conference of Peace," is scheduled to place on Saturday, June 17in the city of Minneapolis."The Conference of Peace" is a direct effort to promote dialogue and interactions between various subculture organizations and communities across America.Grammy legend Stevie Wonder has agreed to come in and key note along with Benjamin Chavis, former executive director of the NAACP. The press conference will take place at 11:30 am today, Wednesday, May 31at New Salem Church located at 2507 Bryant Avenue North, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55411.Location Link: http://www.minneapoliswebmarketing.net/ newsalemmn/index.html For more information, please contact:Pastor Jerry McAfee(612)801-1048