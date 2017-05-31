News By Tag
Stevie Wonder and Benjamin Chavis Set to Speak at Conference of Peace in Minneapolis
Press Conference is scheduled for today 5/31 at 11:30 am at New Salem Church locate at 2507 Bryant Avenue North, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The coalition of community leaders across the country is united to present a conference to address these issues. Their official event, "A Conference of Peace," is scheduled to place on Saturday, June 17th in the city of Minneapolis."
Grammy legend Stevie Wonder has agreed to come in and key note along with Benjamin Chavis, former executive director of the NAACP. The press conference will take place at 11:30 am today, Wednesday, May 31st at New Salem Church located at 2507 Bryant Avenue North, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55411.
For more information, please contact:
Pastor Jerry McAfee
(612)801-1048
