 
News By Tag
* International City Theatre
* Crimes of the Heart
* Beth Henley
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Long Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
20191817161514


Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley

Meg just left a man, Lenny never had a man and Babe just shot a man in this funny and warm-hearted revival about three sisters in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award.
 
 
Beth Henley's Crimes of the Heart
Beth Henley's Crimes of the Heart
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
International City Theatre
Crimes of the Heart
Beth Henley

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Long Beach - California - US

LONG BEACH, Calif. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- International City Theare presents a revival of Crimes of the Heart, the Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle Award-winning comic drama by Beth Henley, running June 7 through June 25.

Warm-hearted, irreverent, funny and touching, Henley's first play examines the plight of three Mississippi sisters betrayed by their passions as each is forced to come to terms with her "crimes of the heart."

"I have loved this play ever since I saw the original Broadway production," says director Luke Yankee. "Its wit, charm and humanity speak to me — and to many of us — on a very basic level. Its message of honoring and loving your family first, no matter what, is timeless."

Set in Hazlehurst, Mississippi in 1974, Crimes of the Heart tells the story of the three Magrath sisters. Lenny, the oldest, is unmarried and facing diminishing marital prospects. Middle sister Meg has just returned from the West Coast after a failed attempt at a singing career. And youngest sister Babe has just been bailed out of jail after shooting her husband in the stomach. Their priggish and insufferable cousin Chick seems only too pleased to stir up gossip and rehash old family scandals. Into this disturbing but hilarious world of dysfunction comes Barnette, an awkward young lawyer who hopes to rescue Babe from her legal predicament. Rounding out the group is Doc Porter, Meg's former flame whom she ditched after a brief tryst five years earlier during Hurricane Camille.

Henley completed writing the play in 1978 and submitted it to several regional theaters — without success. Unknown to her, a friend entered it in the Great American Play Contest at the Actors Theatre of Louisville. It was named co-winner and produced at the 1979 Actors Theatre Festival of New American Plays. There, it was so well received that it was selected by numerous regional theaters for their 1979-80 seasons. The Manhattan Theatre Club produced it off-Broadway in December 1980, where it a garnered the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play. It opened on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre in 1981. The 1986 film adaptation was directed by Bruce Beresford; it garnered three Academy Award nominations, including one for Henley for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Crimes of the Heart runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., June 7 through June 25. Tickets are $47 on Thursdays and Fridays, and $49 on Saturdays and Sundays, except for June 9 (opening night) for which tickets are $55 and include a post show reception at Utopia Restaurant. Low-priced tickets to previews on Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 8 are $35. International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center at 330 East Seaside Way in Long Beach, CA 90802. For reservations and information, call 562-436-4610 or go to www.ictlongbeach.org

Contact
Lucy Pollak Public Relations
***@lucypr.com
End
Source:International City Theatre
Email:***@lucypr.com Email Verified
Tags:International City Theatre, Crimes of the Heart, Beth Henley
Industry:Arts
Location:Long Beach - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lucy Pollak Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share