Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley
Meg just left a man, Lenny never had a man and Babe just shot a man in this funny and warm-hearted revival about three sisters in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award.
Warm-hearted, irreverent, funny and touching, Henley's first play examines the plight of three Mississippi sisters betrayed by their passions as each is forced to come to terms with her "crimes of the heart."
"I have loved this play ever since I saw the original Broadway production,"
Set in Hazlehurst, Mississippi in 1974, Crimes of the Heart tells the story of the three Magrath sisters. Lenny, the oldest, is unmarried and facing diminishing marital prospects. Middle sister Meg has just returned from the West Coast after a failed attempt at a singing career. And youngest sister Babe has just been bailed out of jail after shooting her husband in the stomach. Their priggish and insufferable cousin Chick seems only too pleased to stir up gossip and rehash old family scandals. Into this disturbing but hilarious world of dysfunction comes Barnette, an awkward young lawyer who hopes to rescue Babe from her legal predicament. Rounding out the group is Doc Porter, Meg's former flame whom she ditched after a brief tryst five years earlier during Hurricane Camille.
Henley completed writing the play in 1978 and submitted it to several regional theaters — without success. Unknown to her, a friend entered it in the Great American Play Contest at the Actors Theatre of Louisville. It was named co-winner and produced at the 1979 Actors Theatre Festival of New American Plays. There, it was so well received that it was selected by numerous regional theaters for their 1979-80 seasons. The Manhattan Theatre Club produced it off-Broadway in December 1980, where it a garnered the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play. It opened on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre in 1981. The 1986 film adaptation was directed by Bruce Beresford; it garnered three Academy Award nominations, including one for Henley for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Crimes of the Heart runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., June 7 through June 25. Tickets are $47 on Thursdays and Fridays, and $49 on Saturdays and Sundays, except for June 9 (opening night) for which tickets are $55 and include a post show reception at Utopia Restaurant. Low-priced tickets to previews on Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 8 are $35. International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center at 330 East Seaside Way in Long Beach, CA 90802. For reservations and information, call 562-436-4610 or go to www.ictlongbeach.org
Contact
Lucy Pollak Public Relations
***@lucypr.com
End
