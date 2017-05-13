MEDIA ALERT: KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center 50th Celebration Open House

MEDIA ALERT KP Open House 06/07/17, from 10:00am – 1:00pm, KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center, 1465 E. 103rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002 , PLEASE ATTEND For more information call Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr. (323) 945-9851