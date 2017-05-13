 
News By Tag
* Media Alert
* KP Watts Learning Center
* 50th Anniversary Open House
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


MEDIA ALERT: KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center 50th Celebration Open House

MEDIA ALERT KP Open House 06/07/17, from 10:00am – 1:00pm, KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center, 1465 E. 103rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002 , PLEASE ATTEND For more information call Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr. (323) 945-9851
 
 
KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center Open House
KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center Open House
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Media Alert
* KP Watts Learning Center
* 50th Anniversary Open House

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Events

LOS ANGELES - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center Open House - Celebrating 50 Years 'Helping People Grow'

WHAT: Community Event

WHO: KP Watts Counseling & Learnng Center

WHY: To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Center and share success stories from the community of Watts

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Media – Television, Radio, Print media, constituents and supporters

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 10:00am – 1:00pm

WHERE:   KP Watts Counseling & Learnng Center
         1465 E. 103rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002

The KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center was established just two years after the 1965 Watts civil unrest, to provide essential mental health and educational resources for the children and families of Watts, regardless of whether or not they are Kaiser Permanente members. The Center's motto of "Helping People Grow" supports the philosophy that empowering multi-generational individuals and families to cope with stresses and barriers will ultimately strengthen the community.

View the history of the Center in the video below. B-Roll available upon request:

https://youtu.be/0zuxH329nDs



About Kaiser Permanente Watts Counseling and Learning Center

The Watts Counseling and Learning Center is a unique community service of Kaiser Permanente Southern California. Since 1967, the Center has provided counseling, outreach, and educational services to the residents of Watts and the surrounding communities.

Learn more at https://community.kp.org/be-informed/program/watts-counse...

About SPMG Media

SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs.  Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/

Contact
Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr.
***@kp.org
End
Source:KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center
Email:***@kp.org Email Verified
Tags:Media Alert, KP Watts Learning Center, 50th Anniversary Open House
Industry:Event
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SPMG Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share