MEDIA ALERT: KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center 50th Celebration Open House
MEDIA ALERT KP Open House 06/07/17, from 10:00am – 1:00pm, KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center, 1465 E. 103rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002 , PLEASE ATTEND For more information call Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr. (323) 945-9851
WHAT: Community Event
WHO: KP Watts Counseling & Learnng Center
WHY: To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Center and share success stories from the community of Watts
WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Media – Television, Radio, Print media, constituents and supporters
WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 10:00am – 1:00pm
WHERE: KP Watts Counseling & Learnng Center
1465 E. 103rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002
The KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center was established just two years after the 1965 Watts civil unrest, to provide essential mental health and educational resources for the children and families of Watts, regardless of whether or not they are Kaiser Permanente members. The Center's motto of "Helping People Grow" supports the philosophy that empowering multi-generational individuals and families to cope with stresses and barriers will ultimately strengthen the community.
View the history of the Center in the video below. B-Roll available upon request:
https://youtu.be/
About Kaiser Permanente Watts Counseling and Learning Center
The Watts Counseling and Learning Center is a unique community service of Kaiser Permanente Southern California. Since 1967, the Center has provided counseling, outreach, and educational services to the residents of Watts and the surrounding communities.
Learn more at https://community.kp.org/
About SPMG Media
SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/
Contact
Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr.
***@kp.org
