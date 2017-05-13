 
Spirit Medium Laura Interviewed on Empire Radio Now

EXPERIENCE the UNEXPLAINABLE! Learn What It's Like To Connect to the Other Side As a Spiritual Psychic Medium and Healer
 
 
Spirit Medium Laura's Healing to Happiness
Spirit Medium Laura's Healing to Happiness
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Spirit Medium Laura will be interviewed live on Empire Radio Now at 12:52pm ET on Saturday May 20, 2017.  You can catch this interview at this link:  https://empireradionow.com/studio1/

Learn what it is like to be a Psyhic Medium, how it feels to connect to spirit, what happened to Laura as she fought her journey from millionaire to medium and how you can connect to the "spirit" within you for enhanced living.

Spirit Medium Laura believes that by tapping into your intuition you will be led by spiritual helpers from healing to happiness.

If you want to live successfully tap into the Spirit within you!

She will discuss this, how she got started as a medium, how you can tap into your own creative intuition and what it is like to have a front row seat to miracles every day.

Clairvoyant Spirit Medium Laura is Accredited as Professional Mental Medium by ASSMPI (http://www.assmpi.org/) (American Society for Standards in Mediumship and Psychical Investigation, letter HERE (http://www.spiritmediumlaura.com/abundance/accreditation-...)), is an Afterlife Data Research Medium (http://Afterlifedata.com), Certified L.E.A.N. Health Coach, graduate of Center for Spiritual Living Educational Program (http://csl.org/spiritual-tools), author of several books and The Soul Psychic Healer Mediumship Certification Program, (http://SpiritMediumCoach.com) featured in "Top 100 Psychics and Astrologers in America."

She has been manifesting for over 50 years, channeling St. Ignatius Loyola as her Master Guide for over 30 years, discovering recently this is same Master Guide to famed Brazilian healer John of God (http://johnofgod.com/saint-ignatius-de-loyola/).

