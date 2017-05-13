News By Tag
Drupal 8 delivers new wave of digital experiences for small enterprises
Drupal 8 is helping deliver the digital presence of some of the world's largest enterprises. Drupal 8 enterprise adoption is a smooth and swift process.
Drupal serves as a truly remarkable omni-channel hub that ensures a consistent brand experience across your mobile, POS systems, CRM and other channels.
Drupal 8 enables small enterprises to think ahead when developing their next-generation of digital strategies. There are several features of Drupal 8 including easy authoring, fully responsive design, HTML5 support, symfony framework, twig theming, localization and translation, and integration with applications such as CRM or marketing automation software. The Drupal platform with improved features is only getting better as it matures. With a strong community behind it, enhancements are guaranteed as more and more small and large enterprises increasingly embraces and the platform becomes the solid foundation for digital, social and mobile experiences.
Anubavam, a leading Drupal CMS development company, provides cutting-edge Enterprise Drupal solutions (www.anubavam.com)
If you want to know more about this innovative solution please visit
https://www.anubavam.com/
Contact
Sriram S.
2104174073
***@anubavam.com
