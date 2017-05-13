News By Tag
Lookupfare Gears-Up to Promote the New Summer Routes Launched by American Airlines
Three new summer routes from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport have been announced by the American Airlines. Fly to Rapid City, Shreveport and Toledo from Charlotte this summer.
The nonstop, weekly flights to Rapid City will run on a Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft that can seat 79 passengers. The three-and-a-
While the flights to Rapid City will be operated once a week, flights to Shreveport and Toledo will be offered twice daily throughout the year. As per the information on airline's website, the two-and-a-half hour's flight to Shreveport (SHV) will leave at 1:15 p.m. and again at about 08:00 p.m. Flying to Shreveport on August 22 and returning a week later will cost $407.
The first hour-and-forty minutes' flight from Charlotte Douglas to Toledo Express Airport is scheduled to depart at 11:28 a.m. and the second one at 20:09 p.m. Passengers flying to both Shreveport and Toledo will travel on a Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft that has about 50 seats.
All flights on three new summer routes will be operated by PSA Airlines, American Airlines' regional subsidiary, that flies under the American Eagle brand. Apart from these three new routes, the airline had also announced seasonal routes from CLT to Bahamas, Maine and Georgetown. In addition to the introduction of new summer routes from CLT, the airline will offer its new basic economy fare for passengers seeking a low-cost ticket option.
American Airlines that operates about 90% of flights with more than 600 daily departures is the leading carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. CLT is also the second-largest hub of the airline with over 11,000 employees. In 2016, the airline had over 41 million passengers flying to and from Charlotte Douglas.
In a recent interview in late March, Terri Pope – head of airline's operations at CLT talked about the airline's current focus on adding regional routes at CLT. "Everybody wants to hear Charlotte-Tokyo .... (American) has a beautiful backdrop of Dallas, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Charlotte, L.A., the New Yorks that you can choose top-rate new flights out of," she said during the interview. "So people shouldn't feel slighted if Charlotte's not selected because again, I love the regional operation. We're very good at what we do. I think for now our niche is those little feeder destinations. They treat us well, and I think we return the favor."
