Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund files for ETF based on the S&P 500

-- Mumbai, 25 February, 2011: Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd has announced the filing of the draft Scheme Information Document (SID) with SEBI for Motilal Oswal MOSt Shares S&P 500 ETF (MOSt Shares SP500), an open ended index ETF, which seeks to track the S&P 500®.The S&P 500 includes 500 leading companies in leading industries of the U.S. economy, capturing 75% coverage of U.S. equities.The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of the large cap U.S. equities market since the index was first published in 1957. The index has over US$ 4.83 trillion benchmarked, with index assets comprising approximately US$ 1.1 trillion of this total.Speaking on the filing, Mr. Nitin Rakesh, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal AMC said, "In our continuing endeavour to bring to the Indian investors innovative products, we are happy to announce the filing of Motilal Oswal MOSt Shares S&P 500 ETF for approval. This ETF will provide a cost-efficient, Rupee denominated, diversified exposure to the US stock market with access to household names like United Technologies, Tupperware, Boeing, Coca Cola, Ford, McDonalds, Xerox and Walt Disney.""The S&P 500 is the world's most followed stock market index with more assets directly linked to it than any other index," says Alexander Matturri, Executive Managing Director at S&P Indices. "We are proud to license our flagship index to Motilal and welcome them to our family of ETF licensees."About Motilal Oswal Asset Management CompanyMotilal Oswal Asset Management Company is registered with SEBI as the Investment Manager to Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund It was incorporated on November 14, 2008. MOAMC is a 100% subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Securities Limited.About Motilal Oswal Financial Services LtdMotilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is a well-diversified, financial services company focused on wealth creation for all its customers, such as institutional, corporate, HNI and retail. Its services and product offerings include wealth management, retail broking and distribution, institutional broking, asset management, investment banking, private equity, commodity broking and principal strategies. The company distributes these products through 1,568 business locations spread across 595 cities and the online channel to over 693,978 registered customers. MOFSL has strong research capabilities, which enables them to identify market trends and stocks with high growth potential, facilitating clients to take well- informed and timely decisions. MOFSL has been ranked by various polls such as the Best Local Brokerage 2005, Most Independent Research - Local Brokerage 2006 and Best Overall Country Research - Local Brokerage 2007 in the Asia Money Brokerage Polls for India. In the StarMine India Broker Rankings 2009 from Thomson Reuters, we won awards in 3 out of 4 categories and also bagged the No. 1 Broker Award in the ET Now – StarMine Analyst Awards 2009. We were also adjudged as the 'Best Performing Equity Broker (National)' at the CNBC TV18 Financial Advisors Awards – 2010.For more information please contact: