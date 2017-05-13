News By Tag
EqOpTech bridges the digital divide with laptop donations from Integrated Device Technology
EqOpTech enables free, equal opportunity learning via access to technology in under-served community
Since 2015, EqOpTech has launched a program to recycle, refurbish and redeploy unwanted laptops to support and teach the Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM) program at Sunday Friends, a nonprofit in San Jose. Kids from low-income families who typically do not have easy access to computers will also be able to earn laptops for home use to take online classes such as Khan Academy and collaborate with classmates in online research.
IDT, a leader in semiconductor solutions, has donated its surplus laptops to support EqOpTech's computer reuse program. IDT has generously installed new hard disk drives onto the donated laptops helping to prolong their service life. EqOpTech will then refurbish and reinstall all operating systems, drivers, and software to restore the computer to its original full functionality. Over the last two years, EqOpTech has given a new and purposeful second life to hundreds of used laptop computers and put them back to productive use for students in need.
"This is a win-win situation for both the environment and technology for education," said Terence Lee, CEO and Founder of EqOpTech. "We look forward to continuing this laptop reuse program with IDT and other companies here in the Bay Area."
"We at IDT are very excited by the work that EqOpTech and Sunday Friends do to enrich the lives of so many young people in Silicon Valley," said Kristina Bullock, Principal HR Business Partner and Manager of the IDT Acts of Giving Program. "We are especially pleased that this project will help provide the tools that will enable children and youth to pursue their interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)."
About EqOpTech
EqOpTech Inc. is an IRS-designated tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that enables free, equal opportunity learning via access to technology in under-served community. EqOpTech provides easy access to computer hardware, software, and mentor support in STEM education. For more information, visit http://www.EqOpTech.org. Follow EqOpTech on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
About IDT
Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching and interfaces are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT is accessible at http://www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.
Contact
Terence Lee, EqOpTech Inc.
***@eqoptech.org
