May 2017





MCProApp is released on Android!

Legendary Minecraft player's companion App gets well deserved pot to ANDROID
 
 
MCProApp Minecraft blueprints FREE
MCProApp Minecraft blueprints FREE
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The wait is over! Bold Statement Productions Inc. announces Android release of MCProApp, popular companion App for Minecraft player.

Inspirational renders, screenshots, time-lapse and showcase videos of beautiful Minecraft builds flood Internet. Have you ever wondered what actually happens inside of those builds, how many blocks are there, how they are all placed, what would it take to re-create that structure in your own Minecraft world? Wonder no more! MCProApp delivers 1200+ detailed blueprints of impressive Minecraft creations. Explore structures by observing whole 3D model, flying through, or walk as you would in the game. Re-create favorite builds in your own Minecraft world by following block placement on each layer.

Available for FREE on Google Play and App Store MCProApp is a must-have App for any Minecraft player. Use it to learn to build like a pro, improve your techniques, get some new creative inspiration or just browse through hundreds of professionally built structures. Take a break from daily gaming routine and read a book or two in Storytime section.

Some key features of the App:
– Every day there's new content to explore.
– Use 2D or 3D modes to inspect schematics before committing to build.
– Play with various camera and physics controls to get deep knowledge of the whole model.
– See each and every layer of the structure using convenient slider-selector.
– Advanced filters, block IDs, construction and reference grids, layer and texture controls will ease building process.

"With MCProApp for iOS gaining even more popularity than its predecessor MCPro (after re-boot in December 2016) community is constantly reaching out to us with strong demands to get this App to Android as well," commented Kevin Lee of Bold Statement Productions Inc. "We listened. We worked. We delivered. Now MCProApp is available on two platforms: iOS and Android. You are going to ask what's next… We will be working on bug fixes, workflow tweaks and new features implementation for MCProApp. Such things like multi-level blueprint categories, social media integration and some new undisclosed functions will be brought to life very soon. We thank the Community for all support and patience."

Get MCProApp for FREE now:
App Store https://itunes.apple.com/app/mcproapp-blueprints-maps-gui...
Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.boldsta...

Bold Statement Productions Inc.
***@mcproapp.com
