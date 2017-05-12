News By Tag
* Ab Tests
* Apps
* Ltv
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hitsfu Launches Clairvoyance, Data Science for Apps
Profitability for mobile games and apps hinges on users' LTV being greater than the cost per install. Until now, app developers would invest money on ad campaigns with no clear picture of the return on investment (ROI) for each of those campaigns. Moreover, they are investing valuable engineering effort on features with no clear picture of the LTV changes for each one of those features. Clairvoyance delivers AI that allows app developers to differentiate features that help, from those that hurt LTV. In addition, it helps app developers understand the ROI for every ad campaign being run.
Smaller studios that previously could not afford to hire analysts will now compete with larger studios who currently dominate the market. Meanwhile, larger studios will now be able to scale their data analysis capabilities across all apps in their portfolio, instead of just the ones their data scientists have time for.
CEO Iman Khabazian says, "We are committed to teaming up with our app partners on their journey up the top grossing charts."
Hitsfu has already proved out their technology and methodology with launch partner, Fluentworlds. The English learning app has attained a perfect 5 stars on the iTunes store and a lifetime value (LTV) over twice its cost per install. Linda Bradford, Fluentworlds's Chief Product Officer, says, "The lifetime duration of our app has improved 6X while working with Hitsfu." Hitsfu CEO, Iman Khabazian, adds, "We found our proprietary algorithm was predicting a user's lifetime duration in the app with an 88% accuracy with only 3 weeks of user data. This means we figure out what value we are getting from marketing campaigns and AB tests early enough to make impactful decisions."
Having nailed accuracy and methodology in their partnership with Fluentworlds, Hitsfu then spent 10 months building Clairvoyance to provide app developers with a self sign up site and bringing integration time from weeks down to minutes.
Underneath the hood, Clairvoyance is powered by proprietary machine learning algorithms which enables the modeling of user lifetime value, cost per install, and return on investment. Instead of hiring a team of data scientists or analysts, Clairvoyance leverages this modeling to perform analyses and send app developers an easy to act on daily report that breaks down LTV and ROI for app build versions, ad campaigns, and AB tests. This report clearly indicates recommendations for features and marketing campaigns based on predicted outcomes. This is all accomplished using Clairvoyance's web-based front-end, which helps mobile game and app developers quickly accomplish the following:
• Spin up and integrate a Google doc-based CMS
• Build and deploy AB tests
• Integrate and conduct analyses on LTV, lifetime duration, AB test results, and more
App developers can contact CEO Iman Khabazian at letswin@hitsfu.com to learn how to join the Clairvoyance Beta program and get access to Clairvoyance risk free. You won't be asked to sign up for the low monthly cost until Clairvoyance has proven it's value.
Contact
Iman Khabazian
iman@hitsfu.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse