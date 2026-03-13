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Stockdale Capital Announces Four New Major Hires
Los Angeles-based real estate private equity firm continues to recruit top talent in capital markets, acquisitions, leasing and property management to accommodate current and future growth.
By: Stockdale Capital
Stockdale also recently opened an East Coast headquarters in New York City to support its expanding national presence and to better serve its institutional investor base, which includes domestic and international pension funds, endowments, global financial institutions, and prominent family offices. With the opening of the Dallas office in late 2025, the firm now operates six offices across the U.S.
Haverty, MacArthur-Ricciuti, Gausden, and Sheaffer are the latest additions in a yearlong expansion of talent supporting Stockdale's current and future growth. Over the past 12 months, the firm has expanded its team with over 30 new hires across investment, asset management, property management, and corporate functions. This includes several senior leaders whose experience at top-tier real estate organizations—
"2025 was a transformative year for Stockdale," said Managing Partner Dan Michaels. "Our ability to attract exceptional talent across disciplines strengthens our platform and positions us for continued growth. These leaders and support staff bring deep expertise and a shared commitment to disciplined investing and operational excellence."
Haverty joins Stockdale from Elliott Management, where as a core member of the global investment management firm's U.S. Real Estate team, he was involved in more than $8 billion in direct/structured equity acquisitions, debt originations, and platform investments across all asset types. Haverty will be based in Stockdale's New York office, responsible for expanding the firm's East Coast presence to complement its West Coast and Texas footprint. Haverty earned a BS degree from the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School with an emphasis on finance and real estate.
MacArthur-Ricciuti brings prior experience from Commonwealth Asset Management and PJT Partners in the Park Hill Real Estate Group. His background spans capital markets, strategic transactions, acquisitions, and cultivating institutional investor relationships. Over his career, he has executed more than $8 billion of transactions across domestic and international markets, spanning core to opportunistic strategies, traditional and alternative sectors, and platform-level investments. He is a graduate of Tulane University's A.B. Freeman School of Business.
Gausden comes to Stockdale with more than two decades of retail leasing experience, most recently as Vice President of Odyssey Retail Advisors, where she opened and led the Los Angeles office for the New York-based advisory firm. Her path to Stockdale includes senior level positions at DJM Capital Partners, Brookfield Properties and Macerich. Gausden is a graduate of University of Colorado, Boulder with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She is an active member of ICSC.
Sheaffer brings more than 18 years of experience in commercial real estate engineering and operations, with expertise across Class A office, industrial, and life science assets. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Engineering at Lincoln Property Company, where he led engineering operations across a multi-state West Coast portfolio, overseeing building operations, compliance, capital planning, and vendor management in close partnership with property management and ownership teams.
About Stockdale Capital Partners
Stockdale Capital Partners (http://www.stockdalecapital.com) is a vertically-integrated real estate investment firm focused on equity and credit strategies across property types and the risk spectrum. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm operates six offices nationwide and manages approximately $3 billion in gross assets. Stockdale's portfolio includes healthcare, hospitality, mixed-use, multifamily, office, and retail properties across the United States.
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