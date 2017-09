Hitsfu Granted Cheat Detection Patent for Games

Media Contact

-- Today, Hitsfu Corp. announced the issuance of US Patent No 9694286B2 by the US Patent Office that covers cheat detection for games. Currently game developers code game rules on both the client and the server in order to prevent users from cheating. Server code is not only costly to develop, the need for servers often becomes a bottleneck for scalability. Using the technology claimed by this patent, game developers will no longer need to write server code. Instead, they can build games completely on the client while using game-agnostic services for cheat detection, storing player data, and peer-to-peer communication.The claims in this patent describe a method by which algorithms learn what is valuable in the game economy, and how much real time and money is required to attain things of value. Also claimed are methods to surface the most anomalous users to a dashboard so the app developer can monitor and override which users are classified as cheaters. Any overrides the app wcj developer makes further informs the learning algorithms."We are really proud of what this IP means for the industry," said Iman Khabazian, CEO of Hitsfu.Hitsfu is provides data science for apps. Their products improve development velocity, predict customer lifetime value, and maximize ROI on ad spend. Learn more at https://www.hitsfu.com/