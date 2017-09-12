News By Tag
Hitsfu Granted Cheat Detection Patent for Games
The claims in this patent describe a method by which algorithms learn what is valuable in the game economy, and how much real time and money is required to attain things of value. Also claimed are methods to surface the most anomalous users to a dashboard so the app developer can monitor and override which users are classified as cheaters. Any overrides the app wcj developer makes further informs the learning algorithms.
"We are really proud of what this IP means for the industry," said Iman Khabazian, CEO of Hitsfu.
About Hitsfu
Hitsfu is provides data science for apps. Their products improve development velocity, predict customer lifetime value, and maximize ROI on ad spend. Learn more at https://www.hitsfu.com/
