Level Homes Moves to Chapel Hill
"Due to the steady growth in our North Carolina Division since we opened here in 2013, our team needed more space and good access to I-40," says Rojas. "We're delighted with our growth and with our land positions in the Triangle area. Our new North Carolina Regional Office not only has great access but offers amenities to our hard-working associates, including a gym, walking trails, weekly food trucks, outdoor common space, and beautiful grounds. We're excited about being in the Chapel Hill – Durham submarket and we know Quadrangle Drive will provide an excellent location for us to continue our growth."
Level Homes builds single family homes and townhomes in Cary, Durham, Raleigh, and Wake Forest, priced from the $190s to the $600s. Visit www.LevelHomesLifestyle.com to learn more about new home opportunities in the Triangle area.
About Level Homes
Founded in 2000, Level Homes builds homes in the Raleigh, North Carolina area as well as Baton Rouge, Louisiana and other leading markets in Louisiana. In 2016, Level Homes was recognized by Triangle Business Journal as the #5 Fastest Growing Private Company in the Triangle and the #1 Fastest Growing Private Home Builder in the Triangle. To learn more about Level Homes, its award-winning new homes and communities, and the firm's unique approach to building "Life. Style. Home." visit www.LevelHomesLifestyle.com.
