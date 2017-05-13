Christ Church Vero Beach Complex Nears Completion - First Church Services Scheduled for Mid-June

The final phases of construction for the 27,000 sq. ft. Christ Church Vero Beach Worship Center, Education Wing and Community Center located at 667 20th St. (southwest corner of SR60 and 6th Ave.) in Vero Beach are nearing completion. The visually striking V-shaped facility is directly south of the Hampton Inn & Suites and only a block south of Vero Beach's "Miracle Mile" shopping district.