Christ Church Vero Beach Schedules Dedication and Consecration Service
On Sun Oct. 8, Christ Church Vero Beach will celebrate the official dedication and consecration of the new church located at SR 60 and 6th Ave. in Vero Beach, Florida. A community reception, will be held 10 a.m. to Noon on Sat. Oct. 7 at the church.
The consecration service will take place in the Worship Center with live video streaming in adjacent areas.
In addition, on Saturday Oct. 7, Christ Church will host a Community Reception from 10 a.m. to Noon at the church. This event is open to anyone in the community and especially pastors of other churches, who because of their own commitments on Sunday would not be able to attend the dedication and consecration service. Those attending will be able to meet Bishop Miller. Docents will be available to give tours of the new church.
"We invite everyone to these joyous celebrations in the life of our church family," said Bishop John Miller, Christ Church Rector and Pastor. We are continually amazed at how God has blessed us and the community with such a wonderfully designed facility for mission and ministry and we want the people of Vero Beach to share in our excitement."
In 2008, Christ Church Vero Beach was formed by a small group of faithful believers who were challenged by God to become the best church it could be for Vero Beach. After eight years of prayer and planning, ground was broken for the new church complex in April 2016.
Completed in June 2017, Christ Church parishioners have been using the building for three Sunday worship services and a Thursday Healing Service every week. In addition, all areas of the church, including the Children's Wing, the 9.23 Community Center, Teen Center, Offices and Conference Rooms have been fully functioning.
Christ Church Vero Beach, located at 667 20th St., is a member of the Gulf Atlantic Diocese within the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) which unites nearly 1,000 congregations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico into a single Church.
The ACNA is recognized as a province of the Global Anglican Communion, comprising approximately 85 million members, by the Primates of the Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans.
Christ Church offers ministries, programs and events for families, children, youth and adults. By participating in the various ministry opportunities at Christ Church, members, newcomers and guests are nurtured in worship, Scriptural truths, practical evangelism and deepened faith.
Designed by the architectural firm of Rardin & Carroll, the Christ Church Worship Center interior features massive supporting wood laminate arching pillars, a large stained glass window above the altar designed by Pickel Studios of Vero Beach and congregation seating for up to 400. The Proctor Construction Company of Vero Beach was the general contractor for the Christ Church complex.
Glass walls in front allow Christ Church to be as transparent as possible to people in the Vero Beach community. Thoughtful use of spaces both inside and outside of the Church allows Christ Church to better enrich the lives of members and groups using the complex.
On the north side of the Church are located the kitchen, the 9.23 Community Center, Conference Rooms and a dedicated Teen Center. In additional to modern worship services, the 9.23 Community Center will annually host hundreds of community events by organizations such as Scouts, Military Moms, Buggy Bunch, Community Bible Study, Classical Conversations, Home Schoolers and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. The Teen Center, with both indoor and outdoor wcj Wi-Fi-equipped recreation areas, provides a safe and supervised gathering place for teens.
The Church's Education Wing on the south side, in addition to the regular children's Sunday School, provides a weekday early education ministry for 2-4 year olds called Teaching Our Toddlers Spiritually (TOTS). A variety of children's activities can be accommodated with two outdoor enclosed playgrounds and separate indoor classrooms for various ages.
A Memorial Garden with walking paths and benches for meditation and reflection is located between two ponds on the south side of the property.
On Sept. 21, Christ Church Vero Beach received an Industry Appreciation Award from the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce recognizing the new Christ Church building for Architectural Achievement.
Christ Church's clergy includes The Rt. Rev. John E. Miller, III, Rector and Pastor; The Rev. Nathan Bistis, Assoc. Rector; and The Rev. Richard Demsick, Missionary Pastor. Debra Gordon is the Director of Children and Family Ministries.
Additional information on Christ Church can be found by going to its website, www.ChristChurchVero.org (http://www.ChristChurchVero.org) or by calling the Church Office at 772-562-8670.
Media Contact
Tracy Trudell, Communications Coordinator
772-562-8670
***@christchurchvero.org
