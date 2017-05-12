Massimo Dutti Ss17 Travellers Chapter Ii

Massimo Dutti presents chapter II of its A visual journey campaign, a series of stories with the experience of travel as its guiding theme that will be released throughout the entire spring/summer 2017 season.

--- Each sequence is a tribute to the contemporary spirit of the man and woman with a globetrotter soul, overcoming the most obvious trend in favour of a new level of inspiration:versatility.Thus, beyond its unquestionable practical nature, the luggage becomes a symbol that says a lot about the attitude of the person organising it: free from ties, ready for the unexpected and comfortable with changes in plans, scenarios or temperatures.Season must-haves are showcased against the wildness of Mexico, where water meets botany in perfect harmony to create scenarios of an almost dreamlike beauty. Pieces that flow with green emotion, providing the colourful nuance necessary in a world of ever-present neutrals, thus giving a definitive welcome to the spring. Lightweight fabrics, earth tones and thoughtfully casual silhouettes designed for much-needed relaxation.Massimo Dutti's new collection is marked by the brand's trademark style, once again proving that there are no limits to the style codes of a brand with an unmistakable identity.