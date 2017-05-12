 
News By Tag
* Traccs Jordan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Amman
  Amman
  Jordan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312


Massimo Dutti Ss17 Travellers Chapter Ii

Massimo Dutti presents chapter II of its A visual journey campaign, a series of stories with the experience of travel as its guiding theme that will be released throughout the entire spring/summer 2017 season.
 
AMMAN, Jordan - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Massimo Dutti presents chapter II of its A visual journey campaign, a series of stories with the experience of travel as its guiding theme that will be released throughout the entire spring/summer 2017 season.

Amman, Jordan (May 2017) - Each sequence is a tribute to the contemporary spirit of the man and woman with a globetrotter soul, overcoming the most obvious trend in favour of a new level of inspiration: versatility.

Thus, beyond its unquestionable practical nature, the luggage becomes a symbol that says a lot about the attitude of the person organising it: free from ties, ready for the unexpected and comfortable with changes in plans, scenarios or temperatures.

Season must-haves are showcased against the wildness of Mexico, where water meets botany in perfect harmony to create scenarios of an almost dreamlike beauty. Pieces that flow with green emotion, providing the colourful nuance necessary in a world of ever-present neutrals, thus giving a definitive welcome to the spring. Lightweight fabrics, earth tones and thoughtfully casual silhouettes designed for much-needed relaxation.

Massimo Dutti's new collection is marked by the brand's trademark style, once again proving that there are no limits to the style codes of a brand with an unmistakable identity.

Contact
traccs jordan
***@traccs.net
End
Source:azadea
Email:***@traccs.net
Posted By:***@traccs.net Email Verified
Tags:Traccs Jordan
Industry:Business
Location:Amman - Amman - Jordan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
? PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share