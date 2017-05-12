News By Tag
Pool Doctor of the Palm Beaches Partners with Robert Dean Schiller Pools
Pool Doctor of the Palm Beaches Partners with Robert Dean Schiller Pools to Offer a Greater Product Line and to Service a Wider Range of Customers in the South Florida Area
Pool Doctor has been serving Palm Beach County since 1987, garnering almost 30 years of experience and invaluable knowledge in the installation, servicing and repair of pools and spas. They have been recognized for their excellent business acumen with many awards, including Angie's List Super Service Award both in 2011 and 2012, an industry wide award that recognizes the company's consistently high level of customer service.
Pool Doctor also was awarded the Best of Jupiter Award for Swimming Pool Coping Plastering and Tiling in 2012 by the U.S. Commerce Association for achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category, as well as the ServiceMagic Seal of Approval in 2012, where their customers voted Pool Doctor as giving above four-star customer service. These are but a few of the stellar recognitions the company has received from its customers and peers.
Pool Doctor offers its customers a vast array of products and services, including installation, maintenance, servicing and repairs of pools and spas. With the new partnership with Robert Dean Schiller Pools, Pool Doctor will now offer both fiberglass pools and spas, a market that has doubled in the last decade.
Schiller Pools at 401 S.W. Federal Highway in Stuart, FL, brings the convenience and popularity of fiberglass to Pool Doctor customers. They also offer years of experience and knowledge in installation, maintenance, servicing and repair of fiberglass pools and spas. It's an all around shop for all your fiberglass needs, and they are bringing it to Pool Doctor.
Schiller uses only world class San Juan fiberglass pools and spas, which originated in Seattle, Washington in 1958. Their fiberglass pools and spas come in over 100 different shapes and sizes from which to choose. They come to the customer pre-assembled, ready to be inserted into the ground, delivered to the customer by truck. Fiberglass pools and spas require low-level maintenance, are easy to install, and shock resistant.
Additionally, fiberglass pools and spas come in four different colors – a white, sully blue (light blue), blue lagoon (dark sea blue), and charcoal granite. The unique in-ground designs all have steps and seating.
This new partnership definitely benefits the customers of Pool Doctor of the Palm Beaches (http://www.poolspalmbeaches.com/
Barbara Williams
Pool Doctor of the Palm Beaches
***@poolspalmbeaches.com
