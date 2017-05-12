 
Fiberglass Pools and Spas Added to Pool Doctor of the Palm Beaches Product Line

Pool Doctor of the Palm Beaches Has Added San Juan Fiberglass Pools and Spas to Its Product Offerings
 
 
Schiller Pool Doctor
Schiller Pool Doctor
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Pool Doctor of the Palm Beaches at 1408 North Killian Drive, Suite 103 in West Palm Beach FL (561-203-0270, by email: accounting@pooldoctorpb.com,  online: poolspalmbeaches.com) has added San Juan fiberglass pools and spas to its product line.

Pool Doctor has been providing concrete pools and spas to Palm Beach County residents since 1987. With almost 30 years of experience and invaluable knowledge in the installation, servicing and repair of pools and spas, Pool Doctor is now increasing their product line to include fiberglass pools and spas made by San Juan Pools, a renowned pool and spa manufacturer in the United States.

Through its recent partnership with Robert Dean Schiller Pools at 401 S.W. Federal Highway in Stuart, FL, who is a dealer and installer for San Juan pools and spas, Pool Doctor is now offering its customers the option of fiberglass, which is easier and faster to install and requires less future maintenance and repairs.

The first company to apply the then new technology of fiberglass to a full body swimming pool, using techniques adapted from boat hull construction, San Juan Pools has been manufacturing fiberglass pools and spas for almost 60 years. Their innovative designs have won them numerous awards over the years, including 330 Aqua Magazine Award entries, 2006 Masters of Design Award, the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals International Awards of Excellence in 2006, and the Pool & Hot Tub Council of Canada 2006 Design & Construction Awards.

Fiberglass pools and spas give homeowners durability, faster installation, less future maintenance and repairs. They are more permanent than other types of pools and spas, impervious to destructive algae, survive all types of weather conditions, and never require repainting, re-surfacing or re-plastering.

With a selection of sizes and shapes the largest in the industry, the addition of San Juan Pools (http://www.sanjuanpools.com/) and Spas to Pool Doctor's product line gives many new choices to residents in South Florida, including some unique types of backyard pools. The stylish vanishing edge pool that makes it look like the water is flowing over the side, floating pools and spas that can be installed in a floating dock at water's edge, indoor pools and spas, and combination pools and spas are just a few. Additionally, the new product line includes sports and swim lane pools, therapy pools and spas, pools and spas for animal and pets, and, of course, customized freeform pools and spas designed to the homeowner's specifications.

Fiberglass pools and spas are especially good for families who wish to have that backyard water experience quickly and spend less initially.

Though Pool Doctor of the Palm Beaches (http://www.poolspalmbeaches.com/)  continues to offer concrete in-ground pools and spas, the addition of the San Juan fiberglass product line gives residents of South Florida more choices that may better fit their backyard and family needs.

