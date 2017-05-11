News By Tag
WaterCheck.biz Announces Launch Of Their H2O Leadership Program
The H2O Leadership Program is for organizations and people who are passionate and effective about water sustainability. Together we will stand up for water and bring H2O Leadership to the center of the global debate for thriving life on earth.
The mission of the WaterCheck.biz H2O Leadership Program is to bring together water leaders, water organizations and community members to learn how to protect, understand and even love water. Membership in our H2O Leadership Program is by application only.
There are (2) categories for eligibility for our H2O Leadership Program:
1) H2O Organizations - Non profit H2O groups / H2O organizations working to protect, understand and even love water.
2) H2O Ambassadors - Influencers and thought leaders who use their voice to lead people to protect, understand and even love water.
All life needs water. Water is our Blue Planet's world's most precious resource. We need H2O Leadership. Now.
For humanity and land dwelling wildlife - many fail to realize that freshwater is a surprisingly finite resource. Less than 1% of the world's water is fresh and accessible. Climate change, water pollution, misallocation of water, population growth and changing consumption patterns threaten freshwater systems around the globe.
For sea dwelling marine life - many fail to recognize issues impacting the marine environment. Ocean acidification, huge swirling ocean gyres of plastic debris and pollution, over fishing, dolphin culling, whale kills, coral reef destruction, navy sonar testing on sea life, polar ice melts, global ocean warming threaten life in our oceans - and life on earth.
Our H2O Leadership Program is for Water Leadership to come front and center of the global debate for life.
If we see that you and/or your H2O organization helps support proactive ways to focus, understand and share ideas on how to protect the water supplies on our planet then we need to talk.
You and/or your H2O organization must have a track record of positive outcomes and solid infrastructure so people can participate with you, support you and donate to your cause.
"The bottom line is that our action or inaction around protecting water will decide the fate of our most important resource and the fate of life on earth. We want to spur enlightened and inspired H2O action for water." said Mr Leslie Gabriel -- CEO of WaterCheck.biz and founder of the H2O Water Leadership Program.
To learn more about the H2O Leadership Program and benefits visit the H2O Leadership Program page here - https://www.watercheck.biz/
Media Contact
WaterCheck.biz
Leslie Gabriel
888 222 0840
***@watercheck.biz
End
