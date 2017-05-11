Capstack West Simplifies & Accelerates Business Capital Access Socially

The first business capital social community serving all types of capital for all types of companies

Media Contact

CapStack West/Ken Hubbard

ken@capstackwest.com CapStack West/Ken Hubbard

End

-- – CapStack West has simplified and automated access to all types of capital for all types of companies to accelerate the flow of funds from providers to requestors. Built by investors for the investment ecosystem.Ken Hubbard, CEO CapStack WestCapStack West is "the business capital community". Incorporating both debt and equity providers into a private social community to serve all types of companies that require all types and amounts of capital. In addition to inviting over 20,000 capital providers, not including angel and debt providers at this time, we are working with business associations and partners representing over 147,000 c-suite executives.Accelerating the relationships for both providers and requestors starts with populating a brief profile. Automatic matching algorithms take over notify providers through the platforms innovative DEALS page, which curates deals into easily managed windows. Deal communications, content and documents are organized per deal for efficient review and response. Teams or syndicates of capital providers can collaborate privately and with target company executive teams, sharing information, calendaring meetings and papering deals to accelerate capital deployment.All requestors remain private, only seen by the matched capital provider or the community if they post on the news feed to drive up interest. Providers stay private as well, walled off from the constant barrage of calls and emails from requestors. CapStack West does not charge success fees and members have the ability to put their membership on hold once funds are secured. They can reopen their profile, change the type of capital and amount, and raise again and again, throughout their corporate lifecycle."As an association managing director, we originally focused on content for our members. We had no idea how important the capital raise process was to each and every one of them. CapStack gets it, and now we get it. They are a partner that offers real benefits to our members."CapStack West (CSW) is a private social community built specifically to accelerate the deployment of capital for business growth. CSW delivers a true social community experience for companies looking for equity or debt as well as for capital providers deploying all types of funds to companies at all stages of growth. CSW is a subscription platform with no success fees. The platform includes advanced deal management, group and private - video/audio/text chat, calendaring, live news feed, saving articles for later review, experts, services and target advertising.