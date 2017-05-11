 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


The Little Dapper Collection and JoJayden Handmade to Host: The Dapper Movement

Chicago's children's and men's fashion brands partner to showcase their exclusive Father and Son bow-ties and highlight the importance of Fatherhood
 
 
CHICAGO - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Little Dapper Collection, an exclusive children's fashion brand based out of Chicago, is proud to announce its partnership with Chicago's custom-made men's clothier, JoJayden Handmade, to host its first-ever Father's Day fundraiser and fashion show event titled: The Dapper Movement. Both parties are thrilled to showcase their partnership in providing exclusive father and son matching bow-ties just in time for Father's Day.

The Dapper Movement is designed to highlight deserving dads, who have proven to break the negative connotation of fatherhood, and also give back to a great cause while fathers set the stage with their little 'dapper' dude.

"I'm so excited to showcase our very first 'Father-Son' collection of handcrafted bow ties at our exclusive event at JoJayden this spring," said Genesis Emery, founder and Creative Director of The Little Dapper Collection. Because so many 'Little Dappers' learn the fundamentals of men's fashion and grooming from their fathers, I wanted to celebrate the bonds between fathers and their sons through an intimate presentation of dapper fashion and style in honor of Father's Day!"

The event will entail a whisky tasting from 5:00pm-6:15pm followed by The Dapper Movement Fashion Show at 6:30.

"We are proud to be partnering with a children's brand that recognizes the importance of fatherhood and the impact fathers have in a child's life," said Wale, founder and CEO of JoJayden Handmade. This fundraiser is more than just an event to increase the  awareness about our brands, but it is an initiative to help raise funds for a local organization (founded by a father) that promotes education, health, and social skills for children in at –risk situations."

The Dapper Movement will be held on June 10, 2017 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at JoJayden Handmade, 1457 E. 53rd Street. To learn more information and/or to RSVP visit www.thedappermovement.splashthat.com.

About The Little Dapper Collection:

Founded in 2015, The Little Dapper Collection's mission is to is to groom little boys into dapper young gentlemen. This Chicago-based fashion company creates hand-crafted and custom-designed  bow ties exclusively for infant, toddler, and boys, revolutionizing the way parents dress their children. The company pledges to donate 15% of its purchase proceeds to a rotating partnership of charities and give back to children with special needs and chronic medical illness through their philanthropic efforts. For more information, visitwww.thelittledappercollection.com.

About JoJayden Handmade:

Jojayden is a one stop shop for everything custom made. Known for it's signature designs and one of Chicago's best custom clothier and custom handmade shoes, where you also have the option to build your own specialty shoe and tailor other accessories. Visit JoJayden at their Hyde Park location and they will assist in guiding you through your personalized experience, answer your important questions and ensure your look is 100% on point.

Contact
LaQuita Washington
***@studiotwentyfivechi.com
