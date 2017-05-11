News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TRU Staffing Partners Founder and CEO to Speak at Enfuse 2017
The session, taking place Tuesday, May 23, 3:30-4:30 PDT, is titled "e-Discovery to Cybersecurity:
"The career transition from e-discovery to cyber requires significant additional education and certifications, an understanding of advanced developing technology proficiencies and, above all, patience," states Coseglia. "This is my first time at Enfuse, and I sincerely look forward to sharing TRU's observations, experiences, market statistics, and industry trends as we continue to promote and participate in the collision of the information protection and electronic evidence discovery communities!"
Enfuse is a three-day global security and digital investigations conference. Enfuse is the culmination of fifteen years of "CEIC" and the only event that fosters collaboration between specialists in cybersecurity, incident response, digital forensics, e-discovery and enterprise investigations. Enfuse offers lectures and hands-on labs delivered by industry experts, giving attendees the opportunity to test drive the latest techniques, methodologies and technology.
More information on this conference can be found at https://www.guidancesoftware.com/
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com) is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000 and global consulting firm and service provider community. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for TRU
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse