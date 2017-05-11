 
News By Tag
* TRU Staffing Partners
* Enfuse
* Legal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

TRU Staffing Partners Founder and CEO to Speak at Enfuse 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* TRU Staffing Partners
* Enfuse
* Legal

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- TRU Staffing Partners, an award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in cybersecurity and e-discovery, today announces Jared Coseglia, founder and CEO of the company, will be presenting at Enfuse 2017 taking place May 22-25 in Las Vegas.

The session, taking place Tuesday, May 23, 3:30-4:30 PDT, is titled "e-Discovery to Cybersecurity: Transitioning Your Career" and will discuss why and how talent in e-discovery can transition to the cybersecurity marketplace where talent demand is high and supply is low. The session will explore the overlap between e-discovery and cybersecurity disciplines specifically in the areas of forensic collection and incident response as well as data governance and legal breach notification.

"The career transition from e-discovery to cyber requires significant additional education and certifications, an understanding of advanced developing technology proficiencies and, above all, patience," states Coseglia. "This is my first time at Enfuse, and I sincerely look forward to sharing TRU's observations, experiences, market statistics, and industry trends as we continue to promote and participate in the collision of the information protection and electronic evidence discovery communities!"

Enfuse is a three-day global security and digital investigations conference. Enfuse is the culmination of fifteen years of "CEIC" and the only event that fosters collaboration between specialists in cybersecurity, incident response, digital forensics, e-discovery and enterprise investigations. Enfuse offers lectures and hands-on labs delivered by industry experts, giving attendees the opportunity to test drive the latest techniques, methodologies and technology.

More information on this conference can be found at https://www.guidancesoftware.com/enfuse-conference/about.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com) is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000 and global consulting firm and service provider community. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.

Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for TRU
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edgelegalmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:TRU Staffing Partners, Enfuse, Legal
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TRU Staffing Partners News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share