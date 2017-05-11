 
Tutela strengthens UK Technical Sales Team

Tutela Monitoring Systems, leading provider of wireless monitoring systems, appoints Gordon Muscat as Technical Sales Specialist for the East of England.
 
 
Gordon Muscat joins Tutela Monitoring Systems
Gordon Muscat joins Tutela Monitoring Systems
FLEET, England - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Temperature monitoring specialists Tutela have appointed Gordon Muscat as their new Technical Sales Specialist in the East of England.

Gordon Muscat comes to Tutela having previously worked for market leading companies including IMC Group Ltd (brands include Hanwell and Icespy) the DEB Group and Diversey Care

Gordon brings a wealth of experience selling temperature monitoring solutions to the Pharma and Food industry.

Looking forward to a new challenge, Gordon said that 'Tutela Monitoring Systems sophisticated services for ensuring hassle free compliance has been welcomed in the industry with ever more demanding regulations being enforced by the governing bodies.'

About Tutela Monitoring Systems

Tutela Monitoring Systems (Fleet Hampshire) an ISO17025 accredited company, supply and install fully validated and compliant web-based, monitoring, and recording systems for Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Academic & Clinical Research, Laboratories, Blood Banks, and Food Processors/Distributors worldwide.

Tutela Monitoring Systems are part of Next Control Systems, an ISO9001:2008 company that has been successfully marketing web-based cost saving energy monitoring and recording systems worldwide for over 25 years.

For more information on Tutela Monitoring Systems please visit www.Tutelamedical.com

