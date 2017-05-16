Country(s)
Nate Solder Talks Solar in New Video Series
Solar Installer New England Clean Energy Will Make Charitable Donation in Conjunction with Videos
For every new customer who goes solar with New England Clean Energy as a result of the videos, the solar company will give $500 to a cancer care and research organization. Clean Energy is already a proud supporter of The Jimmy Fund. New customers must sign up by August 31, 2017.
New England Clean Energy produced the six videos, which address topics including reasons to go solar, how solar looks, choosing an installer, and a bonus video called Champion Chips. The first video, Why Go Solar, was published on Tuesday, May 16, and can be viewed at http://solar.newenglandcleanenergy.com/
"The videos range from 40 to 60 seconds long and communicate key points about solar and how it saves people money while helping the planet and society," Durrenberger said.
"We are grateful to Nate for working with us on these videos. His desire to get more solar into the world, and to support our local company, is just more proof of what a class-act he is, on and off the field," Durrenberger added.
One video will be released every other Tuesday on New England Clean Energy's website. The videos will also be posted on the company's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages, and its blog, TheEnergyMiser.net.
New England Clean Energy installed an 11,445-watt solar electric system with 35 SunPower panels on Solder's home in Foxborough, Mass., in August 2014.
Hudson, Mass.-based New England Clean Energy, which is celebrating its tenth year in business, has installed more than 800 solar energy systems on homes and businesses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The company has more positive reviews on independent review site Solar Reviews than any solar company in the northeast. For more information, visit www.NECleanEnergy.com or call 877-886-8867 (toll-free) or 978-56-SOLAR.
