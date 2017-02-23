 
News By Tag
* Net Metering
* Solar
* New England
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Charlton
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

Nature's Classroom Adds a Sixth Solar Energy System

New England Clean Energy Installing its Fifth System at the Environmental Education Non-Profit
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Net Metering
Solar
New England

Industry:
Environment

Location:
Charlton - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Projects

CHARLTON, Mass. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- New England Clean Energy has completed the installation of a 68-kiilowatt (kW), 200-panel solar energy system at non-profit environmental education center Nature's Classroom, marking the fifth project the two organizations have collaborated on.

The system would have been bigger but a state cap on Net Metering for commercial systems made a larger investment uneconomical, according to Dr. John Santos, director of Nature's Classroom.

The new system is a ground-mounted system on the Pond Side campus. It will supply approximately 60 percent of that facility's electricity. The system is expected to be turned on in April after utility approvals are received.

"At Nature's Classroom, we practice what we teach. Hundreds of students and teachers visit our Charlton campus every year to learn about science and the environment in an integrated curriculum. It's important that we also integrate educational messages into our actual operations. Using non-polluting renewable energy makes our messages carry more weight as far as I'm concerned. Based on the positive comments we get from educators and students, I'd say they agree," said Santos.

"Although the Net Metering cap for larger commercial systems persists, the state recently lifted its ban on Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SREC) for commercial and non-profit systems of 25 kW and larger. SRECs are expected to go away in 2018, however. All this means that 2017 should be the 'Year of Solar' for non-profits like Nature's Classroom and any small to mid-sized business looking for a smart, safe investment," said Jim Elkind, New England Clean Energy chief executive officer.

Nature's Classroom already has five solar energy systems totaling 153 kW of capacity, plus a 100-kW wind turbine, at its main campus in Charlton. New England Clean Energy installed four of the solar systems, totaling 144 kW, and the wind turbine. About 94 percent of the electricity for the main campus comes from renewable energy sources, saving the non-profit organization about $2,800 per year. Savings will jump after Nature's Classroom pays off the leases on several of the systems.

Nature's Classroom financed 100% of the cost of the new solar system with a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) from Technology Credit Corporation (TCC). For 15 years, TCC will own the system and Nature's Classroom will purchase the electricity it produces at a discount compared to utility prices. Nature's Classroom keeps the rights to sell the SRECs, allowing it to generate new income.

Nature's Classroom's Charlton facility has two conference centers, dormitories for 300 people, indoor classrooms, meeting rooms, a dining hall, gymnasium, and more than 500 acres of woodlands, wetlands, streams and fields.

The organization operates programs at 13 sites in New England and New York. Since its creation in 1973, more than 850,000 elementary and middle school students have experienced Nature's Classroom, most for five-day programs emphasizing scientific inquiry and critical thinking. Nature's Classroom has been recognized for excellence by the National Science Teachers Association and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.naturesclassroom.org or call 800-433-8375.

Hudson, Mass.-based New England Clean Energy designs, engineers and installs solar electric systems for homes and businesses in central, MetroWest and southeastern Massachusetts; southern New Hampshire; and Rhode Island. In the 10 years since its founding, the company has installed more than 750 solar energy systems. The company has more positive reviews on independent review site Solar Reviews than any other New England company. For more information, visit http://www.NewEnglandCleanEnergy.com or call 978-56-SOLAR.

Technology Credit Corporation (TCC) was founded in 1988 in the heart of the Silicon Valley.  Since its inception, TCC has financed over $2 billion of technology equipment. In 2007, TCC expanded into financing solar equipment. TCC distinguishes itself by being the only national solar financier for small commercial and non-profit customers with portfolio projects of over 400 projects from Hawaii to Massachusetts.

Contact
Susan Boucher
***@newenglandcleanenergy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@newenglandcleanenergy.com Email Verified
Tags:Net Metering, Solar, New England
Industry:Environment
Location:Charlton - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New England Clean Energy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share