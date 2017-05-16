 
Axiomtek Announces the Arrival of the New IIoT Fanless Computer–the eBOX100-312-FL

 
 
Axiomtek's latest embedded system the eBOX100-312-FL
Axiomtek’s latest embedded system the eBOX100-312-FL
 
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the launch of Axiomtek's newest IIoT embedded computer, the eBOX100-312-FL. This fanless embedded system is designed for a variety of Industrial Internet of Things applications. It is suitable for smart retail and light industrial use. This cost-effective and feature-rich embedded system is powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 with turbo boost up to 2.4 GHz. To enhance wireless communication capabilities, this compact embedded system provides two PCI Express Mini Card slots, one SIM card slot, and four antenna connectors.

"Combined with Microsoft Azure and connected with devices such as RFID, sensor or digital signage via USB/LAN ports, the eBOX100-312-FL can be deployed for IIoT applications and achieve maximum performance within a short period of time," said Janney Lee, a product manager of Axiomtek's Embedded Computer Division. "It was designed to operate reliably in industrial environments – with an IP40-rated enclosure, withstanding an extended operating temperature range from -5°C to +60°C, and up to 3G vibration endurance."

The feature-rich eBOX100-312-FL is equipped with one 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM socket with up to 8GB system memory. It offers a great multimedia capability that includes two HDMI ports for dual-view display with up to 4K resolution. With its rich I/O interfaces and many useful features including two Gigabit Ethernet ports, one RS-232 port, six USB 3.0 ports and two HDMI connectors, one swappable 2.5" SATA HDD, and one AT/ATX quick switch, Jumbo Frame support (9K), wake-on-LAN (WoL) and PXE Remote Boot while compatible with Windows® 10 IoT– the eBOX delivers great value and flexibility to systems integrators.

The eBOX100-312-FL will be available in June 2017. For more information about product or pricing, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.

Advanced Features:

- Fanless design with low power consumption

- Intel® Celeron® N3350 2.4 GHz dual core

- 1 COM port, 6 USB ports, and 2 GbE LANs

- Two full-size PCIe Mini Card for WLAN and WWAN

- One 2.5" swappable SATA HDD drive bay for easy maintenance

- Supporting Jumbo Frame(9k), WoL, PXE Remote Boot

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.

Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

Larry Wu
626-581-3232
***@axiomtek.com
Click to Share