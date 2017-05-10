News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Welcome to Australia In the Raw -- Kangaroos, Wild Dogs and Killers
Jonathan Chaseling -- 26, bearded, hipsterish-looking -- is driving along a lonely outback road when suddenly a kangaroo leaps out in front of him. His car is wrecked and the injured kangaroo has to be despatched with a tyre lever. Then he finds himself under attack from wild dogs. Having survived that, he crosses bloody paths with a pair of violent criminals who have killed two people on a remote Aboriginal community.
Unforgettable settings and a vein of dark humor
As well as transporting you to the stark, unforgiving outback, Sorry Time takes you to the night hubs of Sydney and the climax takes place in the Indiana Jones-esque city of Antakya in Turkey, where Chaseling travels in pursuit of a particularly nasty villain called Ali Fazir, an ice addict and would-be jihadist with a penchant for beheading.
Sorry Time offers rich moments of dark humor such as a scene where an excruciatingly bad karaoke singer literally dies on stage at the end of a performance in Sydney's Chinatown.
If you would like a paperback copy for review please contact us. For more information:
A Sense of Place Publishing
Commissioning Editor John Stapleton
Website: http://www.asenseofplacepublishing.com/
Contact
John Stapleton
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse