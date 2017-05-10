 
News By Tag
* Adventure Novel
* Central Australia
* Anthony Maguire
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


Welcome to Australia In the Raw -- Kangaroos, Wild Dogs and Killers

 
 
Sorry Time
Sorry Time
SYDNEY, Australia - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- A Sense of Place Publishing is proud to announce the impending arrival of Sorry Time, a new Australian thriller by Anthony Maguire. With action from start to finish, Sorry Time shows a side of Australia that you don't see in tourist promotions.

Jonathan Chaseling -- 26, bearded, hipsterish-looking -- is driving along a lonely outback road when suddenly a kangaroo leaps out in front of him. His car is wrecked and the injured kangaroo has to be despatched with a tyre lever. Then he finds himself under attack from wild dogs. Having survived that, he crosses bloody paths with a pair of violent criminals who have killed two people on a remote Aboriginal community.

Unforgettable settings and a vein of dark humor

As well as transporting you to the stark, unforgiving outback, Sorry Time takes you to the night hubs of Sydney and the climax takes place in the Indiana Jones-esque city of Antakya in Turkey, where Chaseling travels in pursuit of a particularly nasty villain called Ali Fazir, an ice addict and would-be jihadist with a penchant for beheading.

Sorry Time offers rich moments of dark humor such as a scene where an excruciatingly bad karaoke singer literally dies on stage at the end of a performance in Sydney's Chinatown.

If you would like a paperback copy for review please contact us. For more information:

A Sense of Place Publishing

Commissioning Editor John Stapleton

Website: http://www.asenseofplacepublishing.com/

Contact
John Stapleton
***@gmail.com
End
Source:A Sense of Place Publishing
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Adventure Novel, Central Australia, Anthony Maguire
Industry:Books
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
eBookIt.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share