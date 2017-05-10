Qualmet and ACC Legal Operations to Deliver Webcast to the Legal Community

Product demo to showcase Qualmet's newly launched platform designed to measure the value of external legal service providers

-- Qualmet, developers of a cloud-based platform to measure the value of external legal services providers, today announced it is delivering a webcast on the company's flagship product to the legal industry, in conjunction with the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Legal Operations.The webcast, titled "Manage more than your budget: Use a law firm evaluation app to manage performance,"will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, May 17, 12:30-1:00 p.m. EDT. Speakers will include James Beckett, CEO of Qualmet, and Rolf Provan, VP of marketing and operations for Qualmet."Corporate teams understand the importance of managing the costs associated with legal services and are taking steps to look at process improvement and technology that can help them do this," notes Beckett. "We look forward to being able to show how our product will help legal departments measure the value of their external legal service providers and continuously improve performance."The cloud-based Qualmet platform gives law departments a quick and easy way to assess and compare performance of legal service providers so they can maximize the business value to their companies. It also affords legal service providers a means to understand client needs, allowing them to improve their performance and competitiveness.For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/2qdnsg3. A full recording of the live demo will be available after the event on Qualmet's website.Qualmet is a company focused on raising the business value created between in-house and outside counsel. Through performance metrics and objective benchmarking, Qualmet creates an industrywide "common language" critical to value creation for both in-house counsel and law firms. www.qualmetlegal.com