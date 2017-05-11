News By Tag
C-DESIGN® launches its PLM for Adobe® Illustrator® : C-DESIGN Collection Management
C-DESIGN® launches its new Collection Management and Line Sheets Tool for Adobe® Illustrator® CC. C-DESIGN® expands its range of products introducing a new collaborative way to use Adobe® Illustrator® CC in Fashion.
Made especially for Adobe® Illustrator®
« C-DESIGN Collection Management solution for Adobe® Illustrator®
More tools, more power and everything centralized in a common core. The architecture of C-DESIGN Collection Management is a new approach to creating your collections in a collaborative way. All design steps of the collection are captured in a single interface and fully integrated into the design tool, which gives users a great deal of flexibility while structuring all the information contained within the collections. Search tools, product classification tools, and the ability to create line sheets make the new C-DESIGN CM a very powerful and unique collaborative tool.
C-DESIGN CM for Adobe® Illustrator®
In a familiar and friendly environment, designers and pattern makers share sketches and other product data such as materials, components, measurements, construction details, development steps, all directly within C-DESIGN CM. Teams work more efficiently and thus improve their productivity.
"Despite many existing PLMs on the market, none today offers a collaborative approach that is as simple and fun. An easy-to-use, flexible and powerful management tool capable of generating ultra-design collections instantly in Adobe® Illustrator®
« From creation start, each participant has a transparent view of the collection progress. Everyone can benefit from the team work achieving a global coherence of collection" adds Patrick ABBOU.
http://www.cdesignfashion.com
About C-DESIGN®
Since 1998, C-DESIGN® is the innovative leader in delivering software solutions adapted to the new standards of companies for retail, fashion, footwear, luxury and consumer goods. It is a unique alliance between Design, Production and Product Lifecycle. C-DESIGN® also collaborates with Virtuality.fashion, a new generation of online service for virtualization of 3D products.
Contact
C-DESIGN Press contact : Delphine Joubert
***@cdesignfashion.com
