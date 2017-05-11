C-DESIGN® launches its PLM for Adobe® Illustrator® : C-DESIGN Collection Management

C-DESIGN® launches its new Collection Management and Line Sheets Tool for Adobe® Illustrator® CC. C-DESIGN® expands its range of products introducing a new collaborative way to use Adobe® Illustrator® CC in Fashion.

Contact

C-DESIGN Press contact : Delphine Joubert

***@cdesignfashion.com C-DESIGN Press contact : Delphine Joubert

End

-- C-DESIGN® launches its new Collection Management and Line Sheets Tool for Adobe® Illustrator®CC. C-DESIGN® expands its range of products introducing a new collaborative way to use Adobe® Illustrator®CC in Fashion.Made especially for Adobe® Illustrator®CC, Collection Management helps manage all aspects of product development lifecycle and line sheets, optimizing product development processes and using a single information source.« C-DESIGN Collection Management solution for Adobe® Illustrator®CC meets the needs of the market. Many designers are creating their collections in Adobe® Illustrator®CC. We felt it was important to bring a new and extremely user-friendly management tool that directly integrates with the Adobe® Illustrator®CC drawing tool. C-DESIGN CM for Adobe® Illustrator®CC is a fast and easy to implement solution. Unlike standard PLMs, our solution is built with a fully optimized design for Adobe® Illustrator®CC, a fully customized interface to each user's specific needs, and an intuitive and quick Line Sheets tool. C-DESIGN CM for Adobe® Illustrator®CC should surprise many users » says Patrick ABBOU, CEO of C-DESIGN®.More tools, more power and everything centralized in a common core. The architecture of C-DESIGN Collection Management is a new approach to creating your collections in a collaborative way. All design steps of the collection are captured in a single interface and fully integrated into the design tool, which gives users a great deal of flexibility while structuring all the information contained within the collections. Search tools, product classification tools, and the ability to create line sheets make the new C-DESIGN CM a very powerful and unique collaborative tool.C-DESIGN CM for Adobe® Illustrator®CC allows for quicker and easier planning, developing, organizing, sorting. Seamlessly search and share your entire collection data.In a familiar and friendly environment, designers and pattern makers share sketches and other product data such as materials, components, measurements, construction details, development steps, all directly within C-DESIGN CM. Teams work more efficiently and thus improve their productivity."Despite many existing PLMs on the market, none today offers a collaborative approach that is as simple and fun. An easy-to-use, flexible and powerful management tool capable of generating ultra-design collections instantly in Adobe® Illustrator®CC " explains Patrick ABBOU.« From creation start, each participant has a transparent view of the collection progress. Everyone can benefit from the team work achieving a global coherence of collection" adds Patrick ABBOU.Since 1998, C-DESIGN® is the innovative leader in delivering software solutions adapted to the new standards of companies for retail, fashion, footwear, luxury and consumer goods. It is a unique alliance between Design, Production and Product Lifecycle. C-DESIGN® also collaborates with Virtuality.fashion, a new generation of online service for virtualization of 3D products.