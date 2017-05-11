News By Tag
For Revize Software Systems, 2017 Has Been All About Growth
The nation's leading CMS provider for municipalities has grown in every way: revenue, client base and even office space.
Coming off their 48th consecutive quarter of growth, Revise has posted a whopping 40% revenue growth for the first quarter, along with the acquisition of a breathtaking 70 new municipal accounts.
"The 40 new websites we launched during the first quarter are among the finest work our team has ever produced," gushed Akshaya Ray, Revize Chief Technology Officer. "And there are a number of superb sites that will be coming online in the coming weeks."
First quarter new site launches include Ouray, Colorado, the Switzerland of America; Waterloo, Iowa, home to the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area; the eminently charming Berkley, Michigan; and historic Neosho, Missouri.
"The only difficult part of all this growth is the fact that we were bursting at the seams," said Ray. "Happily, we have added 2500 square feet of new office space to our headquarters, so everyone's got a lot more room now."
About Revize
Founded in 1995, Revize Software Systems (http://www.revize.com/
Revize's stellar client roster includes municipalities and government agencies such as Montgomery County, TX; St. Pete, FL; Monroe County, MI, and numerous others.
Revize Software Systems' world headquarters is located at 1890 Crooks Rd, Suite 340 in Troy Michigan. The company phone number is 248-269-9263.
For additional information about Revize Software Systems and their innovations in the field of CMS and website design for governments, contact Margaret Kessler at 248-269-9263 or margaret.kessler@
