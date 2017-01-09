 
With a Record-Breaking 2016 behind them, Revize is Buckled Up for Another Wild Ride

Revenue growth, new client acquisitions and site launches have all reached unprecedented levels for the dynamo CMS company Revize.
 
 
TROY, Mich. - Jan. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Another record-breaking year for Revize has come to an end with year over year revenue growth of 54% in 2016, compared to 40% in 2015. In addition, new client acquisitions topped 300, compared to 200 in 2015, and the company launched a breathtaking 200 new websites.

"We thought 2015 was spectacular," noted Joseph Nagrant, Revize Business Development Director. "But looking back, we were just laying the groundwork for 2016. And 2017 is shaping up to be another one for the record books."

From the mountains (including the City of Gunnison, CO)… To the prairies (including Montgomery County, Texas)… To the oceans (including Prince George County, VA; Robbinsville Township, NJ; and the City of Shelton, WA)… And so many places in between (including Cedar Rapids, IA; McLeod County, MN; Monroe County, MI; Soda Springs, ID; Doraville, GA and many more)… 2016 really was an exceptional year for Revize in terms of website launches.

The company also added two new apps to its impressive suite of products, ensuring that clients and their site visitors get the maximum utility from their online experiences.  "The Revize Job App and Revize Agenda Management App are extremely popular with municipalities and site visitors," said Nagrant.  "Managing agendas helps city meetings run smoothly. And everyone wins when jobs are filled quickly."

About Revize

Founded in 1995, Revize Software Systems (http://www.revize.com) is dedicated to enhancing the communications of municipalities, educational institutions and non-profit organizations through simplified information management technologies. Revize's innovative web design and web content management system, and suite of web apps are designed specifically to help our clients engage effectively with their constituents.  Revize continues enhancing its technology, adding new features that enable clients to effectively manage website content, as well as build sophisticated websites using the Internet and internal Intranets/Extranets to acquire, analyze, process, summarize and share information.

Revize's stellar client roster includes municipalities and government agencies such as Montgomery County, TX; St. Pete, FL; Monroe County, MI, and numerous others.

Revize Software Systems' world headquarters is located at 1890 Crooks Rd, Suite 340 in Troy Michigan.  The company phone number is 248-269-9263.

For additional information about Revize Software Systems and their innovations in the field of CMS and website design for governments, contact Margaret Kessler at 248-269-9263 or margaret.kessler@revize.com

