ADVANTAGE 365 is Certified for Microsoft Dynamics

RMI announced today that its ADVANTAGE 365, full integrated mobile friendly solution, is now Certified for Microsoft Dynamics, which signifies that the solution has met Microsoft Corp.'s highest standard for partner-developed software. By successfully meeting all certification requirements, ADVANTAGE 365 can now carry the distinct Certified for Microsoft Dynamics logo.Solutions that are Certified for Microsoft Dynamics have demonstrated development quality and compatibility with the Microsoft Dynamics product on which it runs by passing rigorous VeriTest software solution testing for Microsoft Dynamics and are profiled in the Microsoft Partner Solution Profiler tool. In addition, the Microsoft Dynamics partner must have customers who are successfully using the certified solution and are willing to recommend it, be enrolled in a Partner Service Plan with Microsoft, and be a Gold Certified Partner in the Microsoft Partner Program.For customers, Certified for Microsoft Dynamics helps identify Microsoft Dynamics solutions that have been tested for compatibility, meet high quality standards, and are successfully used by existing customers. This certification represents a significant step in elevating the standard for partner-developed software solutions for industry-specific business applications. By highlighting these solutions, Microsoft also creates new opportunities for partners to expand their reseller channel and to better promote their packaged Microsoft Dynamics solution for customers.By requiring both the software solution and the partner to meet our highest standards, Microsoft is assuring customers that these certified solutions work with their investments in Microsoft Dynamics. Microsoft congratulates RMI on achieving the Certified for Microsoft Dynamics status for ADVANTAGE 365 by demonstrating its success and commitment in delivering a leading Microsoft Dynamics solution.Microsoft Dynamics is a line of financial, customer-relationship and supply-chain management solutions that helps businesses work more effectively. Delivered through a network of channel partners providing specialized services, these integrated, adaptable business management solutions work like and with familiar Microsoft software to streamline processes across an entire business.About RMIFounded in 1983 and headquartered in Avon, CT, RMI Corporation is the leader in Enterprise Rental, Sales, and Service Solutions for mid-market companies. RMI offers an industry standard solution including software, implementation, training, consultation, and support to help their clients maximize efficiencies and reach their full business potential.