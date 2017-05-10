 
News By Tag
* Wood Return Air Vent
* Wood Cold Air Return
* Wood Return Air Grille
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Holly Springs
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

WoodAirGrille.com Announces Launch of new website

Driven by demand, building materials firm upgrades online platform
 
 
WoodAirGrille logo with wood return air filter gri
WoodAirGrille logo with wood return air filter gri
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wood Return Air Vent
Wood Cold Air Return
Wood Return Air Grille

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Holly Springs - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Websites

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- WoodAirGrille.com Website Launch

WoodAirGrille.com Announces Launch of new website

Driven by demand, building materials firm upgrades online platform

Holly Springs, NC— WoodAirGrille.com Website Launch — Today WoodAirGrille.com announced the launch of an entirely new website for their line of wood return air filter grilles and wood return air vents.

"Online sales through WoodAirGrille.com have continued to grow and driven the need to upgrade our website not only to handle greater volume, but to make the customer experience simpler and more intuitive" said Rod Gunter, Operations Director at WoodAirGrille.com.

Since going online two years ago, homeowners and builders nationwide have responded to value package offered by WoodAirGrille.com. WoodAirGrille.com manufactures wood Return Air Filter Grilles and Wood Return Air Grilles.  "We combine a quality product with user friendly features, easy ordering, easy installation and fast shipping" said Rod.  "That has created the demand for more products."

WoodAirGrille.com's Website Launch is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of WoodAirGrille.com's commitment to deliver a comprehensive product in one convenient installation.

Founded in 2014, WoodAirGrille.com is a national leader in wood return air filter grilles. The company offers a wide range of products to enhance the finished quality of homes while providing convenience for the builder.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiDuKdk2PSc



For more information, press only:
Rod Gunter

919-457-0468

info@woodairgrille.com

For more information on WoodAirGrille.com Website Launch:
919-457-0468

info@woodairgrille.com

www.woodairgrille.com

Contact
Rod Gunter
***@woodarigrille.com
End
Source:
Email:***@woodarigrille.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WoodAirGrille.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share