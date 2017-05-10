News By Tag
WoodAirGrille.com Announces Launch of new website
Driven by demand, building materials firm upgrades online platform
Holly Springs, NC— WoodAirGrille.com Website Launch — Today WoodAirGrille.com announced the launch of an entirely new website for their line of wood return air filter grilles and wood return air vents.
"Online sales through WoodAirGrille.com have continued to grow and driven the need to upgrade our website not only to handle greater volume, but to make the customer experience simpler and more intuitive" said Rod Gunter, Operations Director at WoodAirGrille.com.
Since going online two years ago, homeowners and builders nationwide have responded to value package offered by WoodAirGrille.com. WoodAirGrille.com manufactures wood Return Air Filter Grilles and Wood Return Air Grilles. "We combine a quality product with user friendly features, easy ordering, easy installation and fast shipping" said Rod. "That has created the demand for more products."
WoodAirGrille.com's Website Launch is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of WoodAirGrille.com's commitment to deliver a comprehensive product in one convenient installation.
Founded in 2014, WoodAirGrille.com is a national leader in wood return air filter grilles. The company offers a wide range of products to enhance the finished quality of homes while providing convenience for the builder.
