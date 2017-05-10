 
Best Emerging University in South India

Presidency University is a private university approved in Karnataka state by Act no. 41 of 2013.We offer courses in Management, Engineering and Law.We have been awarded as " Best Emerging University in South India " by ASSOCHAM, India, Feb, 2017.
 
 
Presidency University Bangalore
Presidency University Bangalore
BANGALORE, India - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Built on a sprawling campus of more than 65 acres with salubrious ambience, the University has excellent infrastructure and outstanding academic fraternity drawn from reputed institutions like the IITs, BITS, IIMs, National Law Schools and other premier institutions across the country.  Committed to quality and academic excellence, the University has redefined the learning process by adopting unique pedagogy which is built on an academic content that is global and contemporary as well.The Parentage of the 40 plus years of expertise with Presidency Group of Institutions.The Programmes consist of core subjects followed by elective subjects that reflect the student's chosen area of specialization.SIP (Summer Internship Programme) & MIP (Monitored Internship Programme) form an integral part of the curriculum and the University provides abundant opportunities for In-Campus Industry Interface.The Placement Cell will facilitate the placement of students in reputed organisations, in line with their competencies and passion. Sports and campus facilities that make student life joyful, vibrant and inspiring

http://www.presidencyuniversity.in

Mahesh Gopalakrishnan
