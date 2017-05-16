News By Tag
Vaakya - A New Voice for the Voiceless
A picture-based application "Vaakya" has been launched by Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan (MBCN)charitable school, to help differently-abled and speech impaired children and enable them to learn alternative and augmentative communication.
Introducing the main features of the app to the press representatives at a press briefing, Ms. Vandana Sharma, Director of the School told that, "The app is extremely helpful for the persons who have lost their power to speak or read. Besides, it will also help people affected by cerebral palsy, autism and several other mental and physical conditions".
She further told that "The app is a combination of audio and custom images. An individual can relate to these images and phrases that will eventually lead towards his/her enhanced ability to communicate effectively. The app aims to make speech impaired persons self-reliant and independent".
Vaakya in Hindi means "sentence" and the app is equipped with amazing and user-friendly features. This also allows to create multiple accounts, hence, parents/guardians, therapists and teachers can share and use images and actions particular to an individual person. Not only that, it combines custom images and audio that makes it free from language dependence. Further the speech linked with actions can be recorded in multiple languages. According to the estimates, respectively 7.5 % and 5.8 % of the total differently abled population in India face speech and hearing impairments. Therefore, this app is expected to help a considerable population all over India.
Vaakya, a free communication app for voiceless (http://www.mbcnschool.org/
Other than the app, MBCN also launched an e-commerce portal that sells products made by the special students of the school under its vocational training program "Swayam". Though not wide, but very special handmade products range from office stationery, gifts, wedding gifts, packaging items and paper bags. Like Vaakya this portal also has simple interface and contains all details including size, specifications and price of the products. This portal is connected to school's website "http://www.mbcnschool.org"
Based in Noida, India and founded in 1999 Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan School is one of the largest schools in India for differently abled children. It has been providing complete rehabilitation services to mentally and physically challenged children. Currently, the number of its beneficiaries is more than 1000 students. It is run by Ponty Chadha Foundation.
For more information visit: http://www.mbcnschool.org
Contact
MBCN School
***@mbcnschool.in
