Vaakya - A New Voice for the Voiceless

A picture-based application "Vaakya" has been launched by Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan (MBCN)charitable school, to help differently-abled and speech impaired children and enable them to learn alternative and augmentative communication.

Vaakya

Contact

MBCN School

***@mbcnschool.in MBCN School

End

-- A picture-based application "Vaakya" has been launched by Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan (MBCN) charitable school, to help differently-abled and speech impaired children and enable them to learn alternative and augmentative communication.Introducing the main features of the app to the press representatives at a press briefing, Ms. Vandana Sharma, Director of the School told that, "".She further told that "".Vaakya in Hindi means "sentence" and the app is equipped with amazing and user-friendly features. This also allows to create multiple accounts, hence, parents/guardians, therapists and teachers can share and use images and actions particular to an individual person. Not only that, it combines custom images and audio that makes it free from language dependence. Further the speech linked with actions can be recorded in multiple languages. According to the estimates, respectively 7.5 % and 5.8 % of the total differently abled population in India face speech and hearing impairments. Therefore, this app is expected to help a considerable population all over India.Vaakya, a free communication app for voiceless ( http://www.mbcnschool.org/ blog/vaakya- giving-voice- voicel... ), launched by MBCN, is not internet dependent rather it uses the phone's memory. It was made available free on Google play store on 16 February on the eve of School's 18th annual day. It can be downloaded from; https://play.google.com/ store/apps/details? id=com.edu.aut... Other than the app, MBCN also launched an e-commerce portal that sells products made by the special students of the school under its vocational training program "Swayam". Though not wide, but very special handmade products range from office stationery, gifts, wedding gifts, packaging items and paper bags. Like Vaakya this portal also has simple interface and contains all details including size, specifications and price of the products. This portal is connected to school's website "http://www.mbcnschool.org"and customers can buy the products from there.Based in Noida, India and founded in 1999 Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan School is one of the largest schools in India for differently abled children. It has been providing complete rehabilitation services to mentally and physically challenged children. Currently, the number of its beneficiaries is more than 1000 students. It is run by Ponty Chadha Foundation.For more information visit: http://www.mbcnschool.org