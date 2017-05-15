Country(s)
EY announces Sam Bakhtiar, CEO and Alejandra Font Co-Founder, of The Camp TC as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Award Finalist in Greater Los Angeles
"You've gotta have a whatever it takes attitude!" - Alejandra Font
Now in it's 31st year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in over 145 cities and more than 60 countries thoroughout the world.
Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Competition. Award winners in several lcategories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on Novemeber 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, markey-leading companies.
Learn more about Sam and Alejandra's journey as an Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist by following #TheCampMovement. Our visiting our website at www.thecamptc.com
Follow the latest program developments @EY_EOYUS using #EOYGLA and visit the Greater Los Angeles regional website for more information:
About The Camp Transformation Center
Founded in 2010 by Sam Bakhtiar and Alejandra Font, The Camp Transformation Center was established to empower our community through health and fitness. Otherwise known as "The Home of The Free 6 Week Challenge," The Camp has helped thousands of clients lose the weight and keep it off. With more than 75 locations in the USA and Mexico, they have successfully helped their clients melt 560,343 pounds of FAT since 2015 alone – the only facility that believes so much in their process that they pay for your transformation. You heard right! If you make the change, its FREE! To learn more about The Camp Transformation Center or to become a participant, please visit www.thecamptc.com
Sponsors
Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, Merrill Corporation and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
In the greater Los Angeles area, regional gold sponsors include Tangram; silver sponsors include Avison Young, Ballard Spahr, Big Picture, Cresa, HighTower Acacia Wealth Advisors, Vaco and Woodruff Sawyer & Company; the media sponsor is CSQ; and the public relations sponsor is Olmstead Williams Communications.
Entrepreneur Of The Year
EY Entrepreneur Of The Year, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.
About EY's Growth Markets Network
EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companiesgrow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensice experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/sgm, or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.
About EY
EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.
EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.
This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides service to clients in the U.S.
For more information, please visit www.ey.com
