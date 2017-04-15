EY announces Sam Bakhtiar, CEO, and Alejandra Font, Co-Founder of The Camp TC, as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Greater Los Angeles semifinalists LOS ANGELES - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- EY today announced that Sam Bakhtiar (Chief Executive Officer/ Co-Founder) and Alejandra Font (Co-Founder/ Partner) are semi-finalists for The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Greater Los Angeles Region Award. Now celebrating its 31st year, the awards program recognizes entrepreneurs in over 145 cities and 60 countries who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their business and communities. Sam and Alejandra were selected as semifinalists by a panel of independent judges. Finalists will be announced Monday, May 8, and winners will be announced at a black-tie Awards Gala on Thursday, June 15th, with more than 700 founders, CEOs and other business leaders in attendance, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.



"It's an honor and privilege to help transform and change lives. We appreciate the opportunity. We are blessed to be selected as a semi-finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of The Year for 17." – Sam Bakthiar





Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as overall national award winner, will be announced at The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards gala is the culminating event of the EY Strategic Growth Forum, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. Learn more about Sam and Alejandra's journey as an Entrepreneur Of The Year semifinalist by following #TheCampMovement.



Follow the latest program developments @EY_EOYUS using #EOYGLA and visit the Greater Los Angeles regional website for more information: www.ey.com/us/ eoy/greaterla.



About The Camp Transformation Center



Founded in 2010 by Sam Bakhtiar and Alejandra Font, The Camp Transformation Center was established to empower our community through health and fitness. Otherwise known as "The Home of The Free 6 Week Challenge," The Camp has helped thousands of clients lose the weight and keep it off. With more than 75 locations in the USA and Mexico, they have successfully helped their clients melt 560,343 pounds of FAT since 2015 alone – the only facility that believes so much in their process that they pay for your transformation. You heard right! If you make the change, its FREE! To learn more about The Camp Transformation Center or to become a participant, please visit www.thecamptc.com.



About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year



EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.



About EY's Strategic Growth Markets practice



EY's Strategic Growth Markets (SGM) practice guides leading high-growth companies. Our multidisciplinary teams of elite professionals provide perspective and advice to help our clients accelerate market leadership. SGM delivers assurance, tax, transactions and advisory services to thousands of companies spanning all industries. EY is the undisputed leader in taking companies public, advising key government agencies on the issues impacting high-growth companies and convening the experts who shape the business climate. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/us/strategicgrowthmarkets, or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.



About EY



EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.



EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.



Contact

Rhonda Garcia

