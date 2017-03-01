News By Tag
2017 Application Season to the Daphne Zepos Teaching Award is closing
By Mo Frechette
March 1, 2017
The Daphne Zepos Teaching Endowment announced today that application season is open for its highly anticipated $5,000 cheese scholarship.
The Daphne Zepos Teaching Award (DZTA) is an annual scholarship awarded to a food industry professional to further their learning—and their ability to educate others—about cheese. Winners use the award to travel abroad to learn about the craft of making, aging or selling cheese. This is prize's fourth year and previous winners have traveled to Spain, France, England, Holland and Switzerland.
To apply, candidates write a brief vision describing what will happen because they earned this award. The award requires that the person have worked in some part of the food industry for three years and have a membership— either individually or through their company—in the American Cheese Society.
This year's scholarship deadline is May 31, 2017. The winner will be chosen by the DZTA board of directors and announced at the American Cheese Society's conference on July 27, 2017 in Denver.
About the Daphne Zepos Teaching Endowment
The endowment is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that funds the annual award. Hundreds of donors have helped make it possible. All the proceeds go towards the annual scholarship.
About Daphne
The DZTA is named in honor of Daphne Zepos, one of America's most inspiring cheese teachers. Daphne lectured, moderated, and presented at the American Cheese Society's Annual Conference. She taught at Slow Food's bi- annual Cheese in Bra, Italy, at the College of Marin, and at courses throughout the country. Daphne passed away in San Francisco in the summer of 2012.
Contact
To learn more visit http://daphnezeposteachingaward.org/
Rachel Juhl
DZTA Administrator
info@dzta.org
Contact
Rachel Juhl
4359019024
***@dzta.org
