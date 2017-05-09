"Hangout Mondays Bouyon Night Edition - celebrates 4 Years Strong!"

Contact

Mickey's Productions

***@berelations.com Mickey's Productions

End

-- Hollywood, FL. - The renowned Hangout Mondays - Bouyon Night Edition, boasts 4 amazing years this month and to commemorate, its creator is putting together a special edition of the weekly event. This Monday, April 3rd 2017 come celebrate with us from 8pm at Hollywood Florida's liveliest and most interactive spot, Hollywood Live Restaurant & Lounge. The evening will include the best tasting Bouyon that will satiate your appetite and music by DJ Johnny Mix, King Bouji and DJ Bullet. Everyone is free before midnight and 5 dollars after.From humble beginnings at Tequila Bar to our current location, Hollywood Live; Hangout Mondays - Bouyon Night Edition started in 2013 by Mickelson Nelson of Micky Production and has gone on to be hailed as a premier event in Hollywood, FL because of its consistency in providing a top entertainment atmosphere, spinning the most versatile mixes ranging from all the latest music, to the classical hits of every genres and the best Bouyon Hollywood Florida has to offer."If it wasn't for our supporters, we wouldn't be standing 4 years strong, thank you to our supporters for the great 4 years, and we look forward to continuing to serve you," Mickelson Nelson – Event CreatorIf you're looking for a great place with a cool and fun atmosphere join us this Monday and every Monday thereafter and bring a friend, you'll the love energy!Mark your calendars for Monday April 3rd 2017 from 8pm for Hangout Mondays - Bouyon Night Edition's 4th Anniversary party. Please come dressed to impress; no hats and no sneakers, dress code will be strictly enforced. For more information please call 954-670-6349 or 786-399-3311[END]