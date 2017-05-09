News By Tag
"Hangout Mondays Bouyon Night Edition - celebrates 4 Years Strong!"
From humble beginnings at Tequila Bar to our current location, Hollywood Live; Hangout Mondays - Bouyon Night Edition started in 2013 by Mickelson Nelson of Micky Production and has gone on to be hailed as a premier event in Hollywood, FL because of its consistency in providing a top entertainment atmosphere, spinning the most versatile mixes ranging from all the latest music, to the classical hits of every genres and the best Bouyon Hollywood Florida has to offer.
"If it wasn't for our supporters, we wouldn't be standing 4 years strong, thank you to our supporters for the great 4 years, and we look forward to continuing to serve you," Mickelson Nelson – Event Creator
If you're looking for a great place with a cool and fun atmosphere join us this Monday and every Monday thereafter and bring a friend, you'll the love energy!
Mark your calendars for Monday April 3rd 2017 from 8pm for Hangout Mondays - Bouyon Night Edition's 4th Anniversary party. Please come dressed to impress; no hats and no sneakers, dress code will be strictly enforced. For more information please call 954-670-6349 or 786-399-3311
