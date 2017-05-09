 
News By Tag
* Bouyon night Party
* Konpa
* Kompa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Port-au-Prince
  Haiti
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109

"Hangout Mondays Bouyon Night Edition - celebrates 4 Years Strong!"

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bouyon night Party
* Konpa
* Kompa

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Port-au-Prince - Haiti

Subject:
* Events

May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Hollywood, FL. - The renowned Hangout Mondays - Bouyon Night Edition, boasts 4 amazing years this month and to commemorate, its creator is putting together a special edition of the weekly event. This Monday, April 3rd 2017 come celebrate with us from 8pm at Hollywood Florida's liveliest and most interactive spot, Hollywood Live Restaurant & Lounge.  The evening will include the best tasting Bouyon that will satiate your appetite and music by DJ Johnny Mix, King Bouji and DJ Bullet. Everyone is free before midnight and 5 dollars after.

From humble beginnings at Tequila Bar to our current location, Hollywood Live; Hangout Mondays - Bouyon Night Edition started in 2013 by Mickelson Nelson of Micky Production and has gone on to be hailed as a premier event in Hollywood, FL because of its consistency in providing a top entertainment atmosphere, spinning the most versatile mixes ranging from all the latest music, to the classical hits of every genres and the best Bouyon Hollywood Florida has to offer.

"If it wasn't for our supporters, we wouldn't be standing 4 years strong,  thank you to our supporters for the great 4 years, and we look forward to continuing to serve you," Mickelson Nelson – Event Creator

If you're looking for a great place with a cool and fun atmosphere join us this Monday and every Monday thereafter and bring a friend, you'll the love energy!

Mark your calendars for Monday April 3rd 2017 from 8pm for Hangout Mondays - Bouyon Night Edition's 4th Anniversary party. Please come dressed to impress; no hats and no sneakers, dress code will be strictly enforced. For more information please call 954-670-6349 or 786-399-3311

http://berelations.com/category/press-release/

[END]

Contact
Mickey's Productions
***@berelations.com
End
Source:B.E. RELATIONS, LLC.
Email:***@berelations.com
Posted By:***@berelations.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BE RELATIONS Public Relations & Marketing. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share