ServeYourSite Is Offering New Window Plesk Plans

ServeYourSite is introducing new plans with new prices for Window Plesk.

-- ServeYourSite is offering a set of feature rich Windows hosting packages bundled with generous amount of disk space and bandwidth. Each package comes with Plesk control panel which makes using even your account's most advanced features a breeze. You can create sub-domains, access email configurations, manage traffic and databases, update your account information and even add new domains to your account – all instantly! This table compares the features of our Windows based hosting plans to enable you to choose the one that's right for you.Highly optimized IIS 7.5 webservers are running on our windows shared servers, making it up to faster than other hosting solutions. Faster delivery and better server stability under load and/or heavy traffic are among its unique features.The Windows Plesk Hosting package includes unlimited storage and bandwidth, cPanel, Softaculous, free SQL with the ability to host one domain in the Basic package and unlimited domains in the Platinum package.ServeYourSite offer up to 30% discount on majority of all of their new hosting plans. Head to ServeYourSite to view all plans.Established in 2015, WhitelabelITSolutions is one of the most reliable colocation hosting providers in the United States. With our main data centers in New Jersey, WhitelabelITSolutions is staffed with a certified team of engineers with a vision of delivering a fully integrated, trusted colocation hosting service.