ServeYourSite Is Offering New Window Plesk Plans
ServeYourSite is introducing new plans with new prices for Window Plesk.
Highly optimized IIS 7.5 webservers are running on our windows shared servers, making it up to faster than other hosting solutions. Faster delivery and better server stability under load and/or heavy traffic are among its unique features.
The Windows Plesk Hosting package includes unlimited storage and bandwidth, cPanel, Softaculous, free SQL with the ability to host one domain in the Basic package and unlimited domains in the Platinum package.
ServeYourSite offer up to 30% discount on majority of all of their new hosting plans. Head to ServeYourSite to view all plans.
Established in 2015, WhitelabelITSolutions is one of the most reliable colocation hosting providers in the United States. With our main data centers in New Jersey, WhitelabelITSolutions is staffed with a certified team of engineers with a vision of delivering a fully integrated, trusted colocation hosting service.
