News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Quicklink products integrate NewTek NDI™ IP Technology
With NDI, any device can connect to every other device, and every source is also a destination, giving live productions limitless possibilities. NDI gives you complete access, control and creativity over IP.
With NewTek's widely adopted NDI standard, Quicklink products will now allow you to route inputs and outputs to/from any compatible NDI receiving device that is connected to the internet.
"Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production,"
NDI support is included on the Quicklink TX Multi and TX Quad, Quicklink Remote Communicator, Quicklink Mobile Encoder, Quicklink Standard and Enterprise Playout Servers and the Desktop to Studio solution.
For more information on NDI, click here (https://www.newtek.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse