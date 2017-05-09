 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


Quicklink products integrate NewTek NDI™ IP Technology

 
 
SWANSEA, Wales - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Quicklink, one of the leading global providers of software and hardware IP solutions, have announced that their complete product range now has integrated support for NewTek's innovative NDI™ technology, enabling live IP production workflows over ethernet networks. The integrated NDI technology allows Quicklink solutions to support input and output over IP.

With NDI, any device can connect to every other device, and every source is also a destination, giving live productions limitless possibilities. NDI gives you complete access, control and creativity over IP.

With NewTek's widely adopted NDI standard, Quicklink products will now allow you to route inputs and outputs to/from any compatible NDI receiving device that is connected to the internet.

"Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production," said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of Business Development for NewTek. "NDI-enabled devices like those offered by Quicklink exponentially increase the video sources available for live production creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today."

NDI support is included on the Quicklink TX Multi and TX Quad, Quicklink Remote Communicator, Quicklink Mobile Encoder, Quicklink Standard and Enterprise Playout Servers and the Desktop to Studio solution.

For more information on NDI, click here (https://www.newtek.com/ndi/).
Source:
Email:***@quicklink.tv
Phone:01792720880
Tags:Quicklink, Ndi, Ip Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:Swansea - Swansea - Wales
