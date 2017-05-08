 
Industry News





WNBA Chicago Sky chooses CryoPure Spa as Official Cryotherapy Provider

 
 
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Chicago Sky have partnered with Cryotherapy and Recovery provider, CryoPure Spa. Following in the footsteps of the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Sky will be the first WNBA team to officially use cutting edge Whole Body Cryotherapy in their recovery protocol.

Whole Body Cryotherapy is an innovative and cutting-edge modality that according to research, decreases recovery time, positively impacts performance and improves upon the traditional ice bath while providing a much more tolerable and efficient experience. While an ice bath can last anywhere from 10-20 minutes in a wet and uncomfortable tub, Whole Body Cryotherapy only takes 3 minutes and is done using colder dry gaseous nitrogen providing for a more comfortable and impactful experience.

The Chicago Sky began using Cryotherapy at CryoPure Spa at the tail-end of their 2016 season, and due to the positive benefits they're beginning a partnership with CryoPure Spa as of May 2017. The Chicago Sky will play their first home game at Allstate Arena in Rosemont on May 19th. Their commitment to their players' recovery and performance truly shows the Sky is committed to their season, their fans and their team.

"We are extremely excited to continue our relationship with the Chicago Sky this season and are thrilled to see the dedication this organization holds towards recovery for their athletes."
— Tom Polakow, CEO of CryoPure Spa, LLC.

If you'd like to recover like the pros do, call CryoPure Spa, located in Highland Park, Illinois today at 847-881-6081 or visit their website, http://www.cryopurespa.com

