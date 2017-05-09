News By Tag
Perich Eye Center Adds Top Cataract Measurement Technology, Improving Patient Experience
The A-Scan Plus Connect®, in use at all five Perich Eye Center clinics, is the single most effective solution for measuring cataracts, calculating sizes and densities, and refining surgical outcomes.
The A-Scan Plus Connect®, made by Accutome, measures cataracts with ultimate precision and, because of its rapid measurement capture, means less time in the chair for patients. Measurement data is quickly and completely available to the entire refractive cataract surgery team via an improved user interface, complete portability for connecting with tablets or laptops, and streamlined data sharing.
"We're thrilled to adopt this top-line cataract measurement technology for its tremendous medical benefits, and also to improve the entire patient experience at our offices," said Dr. Larry M. Perich (http://www.pericheye.com/
Improving patient care through technology is a continual process at Perich Eye Center. The central Florida eye care provider recently added several Outcome Health technology platforms at its offices to share information with patients for better education and engagement.
With five locations, Perich Eye Centers serve the ever-changing eye care needs of greater Tampa and central Florida through state-of-the-
More information is available by calling (727) 372-1311 or visiting www.pericheye.com.
