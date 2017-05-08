News By Tag
Middle East Banking Innovation Summit 2017 will Focus on Recent Fintech Developments in the Region
Consumers in the region demand a digital banking experience, with industry reports indicating that the 62% of bank holders in the MENA region use online or mobile banking. Furthermore, Mashreq bank recently announced the launch of a new digital bank this year, joining the likes of Emirates NBD and Commercial Bank of Dubai.
"According to the Gulf Financial Centres Index (GFCI), Dubai is positioned as the highest ranking financial centre in the Middle East. With the launch of Global Blockchain Council and Dubai Blockchain Strategy, Dubai has yet again proved that it is an unmatched leader in embracing digital innovation that will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of this Emirate.", said Mr. Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East, organizers of the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit.
While the concepts of blockchain and bitcoin are still nascent in its adoption, last year, Emirates NBD launched its pilot blockchain project, making it the first bank in the region to do so. There has been a significant uptick in banks adopting technology to offer a seamless banking experience and ease of convenience to its customers.
Modernizing the banking methods to enable customer satisfaction is the core focus of the summit agenda with topics including innovation in retail banking innovation; future of cashless transactions;
The summit will witness over 30 international and region subject matter experts, CIOs, and decision makers in the banking domain. Sanjay Khanna, CIO, Rakbank; Sanjeev Mulay, CIO, First Gulf Bank; Mr Sherif Fouad, CTO, Commercial Bank of Qatar and Faizal Mohammed Eledath, CTO, National Bank of Oman are some of the early confirmed speakers at this summit.
Mr. Hariharan, further added, "The Middle East Banking Summit being held in its seventh year will focus on the evolving banking trends in the region with an emphasis on new consumer-centric products and services."
The summit will showcase solutions from technology providers from all over the world and will host over 450 senior bankers from across the GCC region on 18-19 September 2017 in Dubai. To know more about the 7th Annual Middle East Banking Innovation Summit, please check http://www.bankinnovation-
