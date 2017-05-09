News By Tag
Pandamoon Publishing Acquires Jeff Messick's New Fantasy Series MAGEHUNTER in Multi-Book Deal
"The series is set in a fantastic world where mages, those gifted with magical might, are hunted and either killed, or taken away to be trained. Young Jace Kenrick must learn control his special gifts. Taken from his parents, he promises to do whatever he must to survive, and in doing so, places himself in a dangerous position. With threats at every turn, Jace must master the Power, learn leadership, and stand against people with greater power than his own," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher of Pandamoon Publishing.
"Messick's own magical gift for writing compelling and entertaining fiction that began with supernatural crime thriller, KNIGHTS OF THE SHIELD (Pandamoon Publishing, 2015) is expanded to the fantasy genre. He skillfully executes wild adventure with amazing characters and unexpected twists and turns along the way. This is not your usual fantasy series. It is a boundless exploration of the imagination,"
Messick is a father, husband, and author living in south Texas. He writes across genres and enjoys taking a splash of paranormal into a generic situation to add a little spice. MAGEHUNTER is book one of a five book fantasy series of the same name including MAGEHUNTER, PRIESTHUNTER, ROGUEHUNTER, KINGHUNTER, and GODHUNTER.
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.
