Home Sweet Legal's Marc Jacob Provides Key Tips to First Time Home Buyers at Money Smart Week
Jacob advises first time home buyers to have not only a real estate agent but also a team of advisors to guide them through the process
Jacob said it is important for first-time home buyers to have not only a real estate agent but also a team of advisors to help them through the process.
"First time home buyers need people they can trust who have experience dealing with real estate issues. This includes not only a real estate agent, but also an attorney to ensure the home purchase goes smoothly," Jacob said. "And it doesn't have to cost much, or anything at all!"
"The home buyer should encourage input among team members and sharing of information so everyone is on the same page. An experienced team can stand by your side and help you get the best deal possible with fewer surprises."
The Urban League was also delighted to have Jacob speaking at their North County headquarters. Paula E. W. Carey-Moore, Director of Housing at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis office said, "We have been so pleased since Home Sweet Legal joined the St. Louis Housing Task Force. Mr. Jacob's willingness to educate the Task Force members and our constituents on legal issues, and specifically on issues related to the home buying process have been a real asset in bridging the gap between what people hear and what really happens during these deals. He is trying to expand the availability of legal services and that is something we really welcome."
Jacob added that an experienced real estate attorney should be utilized to make sure that even "standard" documents are customized, for the client's particular circumstances and concerns. "The real estate attorney can help the buyer remove or modify contractual language that could have negative repercussions at a later date."
Home buyers also need to be protected during the inspection stage. Jacob said the private home inspection is an important component to protect buyers, but it doesn't end there.
"The inspector should not only provide a written report but also images as well. The images can reveal important clues that the home may have a few trouble spots.The home buyer may wish to bring in a specialty expert with experience dealing with foundation issues, roofing problems, plumbing or HVAC issues. A few extra dollars spent early in the process can save huge sums of money down the road."
Jacob, also Managing Partner of The Jacob Law Firm LLC in Clayton, MO, has been practicing real estate law since 2006 and been licensed since 2002.
ABOUT HOME SWEET LEGAL®
Home Sweet Legal® (HSL) is a division of The Jacob Law Firm LLC, and is the first market-based legal service dedicated to exclusively providing free or low cost real estate services to home buyers and sellers. It is a new way for home buyers and sellers to engage legal representation. Licensed and trained real estate attorneys help clients secure a contract in their best interests and navigate the maze of issues that can arise. For additional information visit https://homesweetlegal.com/
The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements.
